How to eat healthy even if you’re always on the move

A healthy diet pays numerous dividends. Such a diet can help people maintain a healthy weight, reduce their risk for various chronic conditions, including some diseases, and boost energy levels. The energy-boosting benefits of a nutritious diet might be especially appealing to busy professionals and provide the extra motivation they need to embrace healthy eating.

Busy professionals know it’s not always so easy to eat healthy. An on-the-go lifestyle only adds to that difficulty, but the following are some ways to eat healthy if you’re always on the move.

· Plan ahead. Meal planning is an effective way to eat healthy because it reduces the chances that adults will make impulsive dietary decisions without taking nutrition into account. According to Brown University Health, meal planning can save time and money. Planning also helps people avoid dining out too often. That’s a notable benefit, as many restaurants, particularly fast food chains that tend to be valued for their ability to provide quick and filling meals, prepare meals that are high in fat, sugar and sodium.

· Embrace crockpot cooking. Slow cooking in a crockpot or slow cooker can help on-the-go professionals eat healthier because it allows them to prepare meals on weekends and then eat them throughout the week. That’s helpful for busy adults who don’t have time to prepare homemade nutritious meals on weeknights, when work schedules, kids’ extracurricular activities and other obligations tend to take precedence over healthy eating.

· Learn to dine out healthy. It’s important that busy adults do not paint all restaurant offerings with a broad brush. In fact, many restaurants offer a wide range of nutritious fare. Diners just need to know which options fit that criteria. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, veggie-based entrées or those with baked, broiled or grilled fish or skinless chicken are nutritious options when dining out. Johns Hopkins also urges diners to forgo traditionally greasy or oily options like cheese-covered enchiladas in favor of healthier alternatives like tacos featuring fish or grilled chicken.

· Consider meal kits. The market monitoring and research firm Statista notes that the meal kit delivery market has been growing rapidly in recent years. Research indicates the domestic market for meal kit delivery services was slightly less than $21 billion in 2022, a figure that forecasters project will rise to around $65 billion by 2030. Such estimates underscore the growing popularity of the services. Though meal kit services vary, many offer the convenience busy professionals are looking for without compromising nutrition. Pre-portioned ingredients help meal kit subscribers avoid overeating, and most recipes are easily followed and result in meals made in considerably less time than more traditional means of cooking.

Busy professionals might feel as though they need to eat whatever is convenient and immediately accessible, even if the available options lack nutritional value. However, there are a host of ways for on-the-go adults to eat healthy even if they’re pressed for time. EL255831