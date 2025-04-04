Water recreation safety tips

Fun in the sun often involves playing in the water. Whether you’re soaking up some rays in a backyard pool, catching some ocean waves on a surfboard or sliding your way across a Slip ‘N Slide, there’s no shortage of ways to incorporate water into warm weather recreation.

Water-based recreation makes especially warm days more comfortable, but caution must reign supreme when engaging in water play. The National Drowning Prevention Alliance offers the following safety tips to lower the risk of water recreation accidents.

· Brush up on your swimming skills. The NDPA reports that learning how to swim can reduce drowning risk by 88 percent. Adults and children alike are urged to go over the basics of swimming before getting in the water to ensure their skills are up to the task. If possible, practice the basics in the shallow end of a pool to reacclimate your body to swimming. Parents can keep a watchful eye on their young swimmers to ensure they haven’t forgotten how to swim since last season.

· Never swim alone. Swimming with a partner is a fun way to stay safe. The buddy system ensures someone is there to look after swimmers and offer help if a swimmer is struggling. A buddy also can call for help by alerting a lifeguard when swimming in a public place such as a beach, lake or community swimming pool.

· Stick to designated swimming areas. The flag system is often employed at parks, beaches and lakes to indicate when and where it’s safe to swim. A red flag typically symbolizes swimming is unsafe, whereas a green flag means conditions are welcoming for swimmers. Stick to areas designated as safe. The NDPA notes it’s always preferable to swim under the supervision of a lifeguard.

· Err on the side of caution. The NDPA notes it’s best to get out when in doubt. If water conditions don’t feel right, exit the water. Falling rain, rough currents, muscle cramps, and/or physical fatigue can quickly transform a fun swimming session into a dangerous situation. Get out of the water at the first sign of doubt. You can always return later if your physical condition and/or the conditions in the water change.

· Be an educated swimmer. Savvy swimmers know to check the local forecast, including water conditions, before getting their toes wet. The NDPA notes it’s unsafe to swim in the rain, particularly if there is thunder and lightning. That’s true whether you’re swimming in an ocean, a lake or a backyard pool. A wetsuit can help keep the body warm when water temperatures are low, but the NDPA notes such swimming sessions should be brief. In addition, the NDPA notes that swimming in a wetsuit when water temperatures are between 75 and 80 degrees could lead to heat exhaustion.

· Don’t swim after consuming alcohol. Swimming and alcohol are a bad mix, as the NDPA notes that alcohol impairs balance and coordination, each of which are vital for swimming. Alcohol also increases the likelihood of risky behavior, which can be hazardous when in the water.

Water-based recreation helps make warm weather seasons even more fun. But safety must be the utmost priority when having fun in the water. Additional water safety strategies can be found at ndpa.org.