Welfare check leads to discovery of deceased person

TEXAS CITY, TEXAS – On the morning of March 31, 2025, at approximately 9:10 a.m.,
officers from the Texas City Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 1500
block of 5th Avenue North following a report of a welfare check. The call was initiated by an
employer concerned about not having heard from their employee, 63-year-old Ernest
Galvez, for several days.
Upon arrival, officers made contact with Mr. Galvez’s wife, through a window of the home.
After establishing probable cause under exigent circumstances, officers entered the
residence. Inside, they discovered Mr. Galvez was deceased. The exact cause and manner
of his death will be determined by an autopsy, which is to be conducted by the Galveston
County Medical Examiner.
The wife was transported to a local hospital for a medical evaluation following the incident.
Further information will be provided as it becomes available.
The Texas City Police Department extends its deepest condolences to the family and
friends of Mr. Galvez during this difficult time.
