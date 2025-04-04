Home NewsLifestylePets This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are Stanley and Mary.
Pets

This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are Stanley and Mary.

Give a big hello to Stanley (A036596) a 2 year old, neutered Domestic Short Hair with a Tuxedo coat.  He is a handsome cat with sleek black fur trimmed with a white chin, chest, tummy, front mitts and back boots. Impressive white whiskers are a bonus.  Stanley is friendly, outgoing, and looking for adventure   Stroll on in and ask to meet Stanley.  He is waiting for his forever family and home. 

Meet Mary (A039834) a 7 year old spayed Rottweiler with a calm, gentle soul. She’s a pro at lounging and would happily spend the day curled up next to you. Not much ruffles her—she’s just looking for a quiet home where she can relax. Mary’s the kind of dog who prefers cuddles over chaos. If you need a mellow companion for lazy afternoons, she’s your girl. Come on in and meet her!

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.

Stanley and Mary will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday Apr 8th – Apr 12th, 2025. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

— Information for Pets of the Week is supplied by the Galveston County Animal Resource Center. 

