This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are Stanley and Mary.

Give a big hello to Stanley (A036596) a 2 year old, neutered Domestic Short Hair with a Tuxedo coat. He is a handsome cat with sleek black fur trimmed with a white chin, chest, tummy, front mitts and back boots. Impressive white whiskers are a bonus. Stanley is friendly, outgoing, and looking for adventure Stroll on in and ask to meet Stanley. He is waiting for his forever family and home.

Meet Mary (A039834) a 7 year old spayed Rottweiler with a calm, gentle soul. She’s a pro at lounging and would happily spend the day curled up next to you. Not much ruffles her—she’s just looking for a quiet home where she can relax. Mary’s the kind of dog who prefers cuddles over chaos. If you need a mellow companion for lazy afternoons, she’s your girl. Come on in and meet her!

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.

Stanley and Mary will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday Apr 8th – Apr 12th, 2025. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

— Information for Pets of the Week is supplied by the Galveston County Animal Resource Center.