After capturing the District 24-6A title, the Dickinson boys’ 4×100 relay team won the regional title during the weekend at Humble’s Turner Stadium. The Gators advance to the Region III finals, which will be held at CCISD’s Challenger/Columbia Stadium on Friday and Saturday.
District 24-6A title, the Dickinson boys’ 4×100 relay team won the regional title
59
After capturing the District 24-6A title, the Dickinson boys’ 4×100 relay team won the regional title during the weekend at Humble’s Turner Stadium. The Gators advance to the Region III finals, which will be held at CCISD’s Challenger/Columbia Stadium on Friday and Saturday.
After capturing the District 24-6A title, the Dickinson boys’ 4×100 relay team won the regional title during the weekend at Humble’s Turner Stadium. The Gators advance to the Region III finals, which will be held at CCISD’s Challenger/Columbia Stadium on Friday and Saturday.