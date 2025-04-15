Home NewsCommunityRecipes Lighten up dinnertime with cod
Lighten up dinnertime with cod

When weather begins to warm, home cooks start migrating from the heartier soups, stews and casseroles that are so popular in winter to something lighter. Seafood is an option families can turn to that is both high in protein and leaner than other dinnertime staples.

Cod is a popular saltwater fish that is mild in flavor with firm meat. This means it may hold up better than some other white fish in different meals, like a fish fry. This recipe for “Spicy Oven-Fried Cod Fillets” (The Pampered Chef®) from The Pampered Chef® Test Kitchens is a flavorful dish that can mark a transition to lighter, springtime meals.

Spicy Oven-Fried Cod Fillets

4 servings

Sauce:

2 teaspoons thinly sliced green onion with top

1 small garlic clove, pressed

1/2 cup reduced-fat Thousand Island salad dressing

1/4 teaspoon chili powder

Dash cayenne pepper

Cod fillets:

1 egg, lightly beaten

1/2 cup dry Italian-style bread crumbs

1/4 teaspoon chili powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

11/2 pounds cod fish fillets

1. Preheat oven to 450 F. For sauce, thinly slice green onion. Press garlic. Add onion, salad dressing, chili powder, and cayenne pepper; mix well. Cover; refrigerate at least 1 hour to allow flavors to blend.

2. For cod fillets, lightly beat egg in a small bowl. Combine bread crumbs, chili powder and salt in a shallow dish. Dip fillets into egg, then into bread crumb mixture, coating evenly. Arrange fillets on a pan; lightly spray with nonstick cooking spray.

3. Bake 15 to 18 minutes or until cod flakes easily with a fork. Remove from oven; serve cod with sauce. PC254788

