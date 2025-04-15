Commemorating the 189th Anniversary of the Battle of San Jacinto

HOUSTON, TX — Texans and history enthusiasts are invited to attend the official San Jacinto Day Ceremony marking the 189th anniversary of the Battle of San Jacinto — the decisive clash that secured Texas’ independence from Mexico.

The ceremony will take place on Monday, April 21, at 11 a.m. at the San Jacinto Monument, the towering symbol of Texas liberty.

The Battle of San Jacinto, fought on April 21, 1836, was a pivotal moment in Texas history. Led by General Sam Houston, a determined Texan army of less than 1000 men launched a surprise attack on General Antonio López de Santa Anna’s Mexican forces, who had camped near the San Jacinto River. Greatly outnumbered, the Texans struck with fury, shouting their rally cries, “Remember the Alamo! Remember Goliad!”

The battle lasted a mere 18 minutes, but its impact would last for generations. About 630 Mexican soldiers were killed, 208 wounded, and 730 captured — including General Santa Anna himself. The Texans suffered nine killed and thirty wounded. The day following the battle, Santa Anna was captured and later signed agreements to withdraw from Texas and to lobby for Texas’ independence, setting the stage for the birth of the Republic of Texas and eventually leading to Texas’ annexation by the United States in 1845.

This year’s event will feature a keynote address by Justice Ken Wise of the 14th Court of Appeals, noted Texas historian and public speaker. The Sons of the Republic of Texas Color Guard and the Deer Park High School Orchestra will participate. Other highlights include:

a San Jacinto Battle Report

recognition of San Jacinto descendants

presentations of the Daughters of the Republic of the Texas scholarship winners

presentation of the Sons of the Republic of Texas annual essay winners

presentation of the Sam Houston IV & Captain Zeb Alford Naval ROTC Scholarship

laying of the wreath

a stirring Texas Army Salute accompanied by Rolling Thunder.

EVENT DETAILS:

What: 189th Anniversary of the Battle of San Jacinto

When: Monday, April 21, 2025, at 11:00 AM

Where: San Jacinto Monument, La Porte, Texas

For more information, please contact: SanJacintoDay1836@gmail.com

Join us as we honor the courage, sacrifice, and legacy of those who fought for Texas freedom.

The Sons of the Republic of Texas is dedicated to preserving the memory and spirit of those who fought for and maintained Texas’ independence. Membership is open to male descendants of Republic of Texas residents. For more information, visit www.srttexas.org.