Dr. Helen Brewer Named Ninth President of College of the Mainland

(TEXAS CITY, Texas) — The College of the Mainland (COM) Board of Trustees unanimously voted at its April 28 regular board meeting to confirm Dr. Helen Castellanos Brewer as the ninth president of the College, following the conclusion of a mandatory 21-day waiting period. Dr. Brewer will officially assume the presidency on July 1, 2025.

This announcement follows a national presidential search conducted in partnership with the Association of Community College Trustees. The comprehensive process began in late 2024 and included public forums and campus engagement with three finalists selected from a pool of highly qualified candidates.

Dr. Brewer currently serves as Executive Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs at COM, bringing more than 20 years of higher education experience to the role. Under the tenure of President Warren Nichols, Dr. Brewer played a pivotal role in the College’s recent transformation, overseeing initiatives such as the launch of the 8-week course schedule, the development of a new Quality Enhancement Plan and the expansion of workforce and allied health programs.

“We are proud to welcome Dr. Brewer as the next president of College of the Mainland,” said Don Gartman, chair of the COM Board of Trustees. “She has earned the respect of our campus and community through her vision, strategic focus and unwavering commitment to student success. We are confident she will build on the incredible momentum COM has achieved under Dr. Nichols’ leadership.”

Previously, she served as vice president for Student Services at COM, during which she helped lead a 31 percent enrollment increase since 2021. A nationally respected voice in higher education, Dr. Brewer is an Aspen Institute Rising Presidential Fellow and is recognized for fostering inclusive, student-centered environments and advancing institutional growth through strategic innovation.

Dr. Brewer holds a Ph.D. in Education Leadership, Management and Policy from Seton Hall University, a Master of Arts in Counseling from Trinity Washington University and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of Maryland, College Park.

She will succeed Dr. Warren Nichols, who has served as president of COM since 2017. His last official day will be August 1, 2025.

“I am honored to serve as the next president of College of the Mainland and to continue working alongside our incredible students, employees and community partners,” Dr. Brewer said. “This college has become so special to me, and I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together. I’m deeply grateful to Dr. Nichols for his guidance and to the Board of Trustees for their trust and support. I look forward to building on our momentum and continuing to create life-changing opportunities through education.”

