Weber Washington Times Op-Ed: The world runs on Southeast Texas energy

Washington, D.C. – In a new op-ed in the Washington Times, U.S. Rep. Randy Weber (TX-14), the Chairman of the Energy Subcommittee on the Science, Space, and Technology Committee and Vice-Chair of the Energy Subcommittee on the Energy and Commerce Committee, details the urgent need to restore American energy leadership by investing in the Gulf Coast — particularly Southeast Texas.

Below, please find an excerpt from the op-ed.

The world runs on Southeast Texas energy

Washington Times

By: Representative Randy Weber

April 28, 2025

“When America needs energy, it turns to Texas and more specifically, to Southeast Texas. We don’t just refine oil or export gas. We fuel economies, empower allies, and protect national security. In short: we are the energy capital of the world…

“Our energy sector supports millions of well-paying jobs across America and tens of thousands of those are in Southeast Texas. These are jobs that don’t require four-year degrees, but do demand skill, grit, and the kind of work ethic that built this county. Welders, pipefitters, engineers, rig hands, terminal operators, truck drivers, safety techs this is the American workforce at its best…

“We have four years to do a lot of important work that has been neglected for years. If we want to continue our energy dominance, we must double down on Southeast Texas…

“That means investing in critical infrastructure pipelines, ports, and power grids to move our products faster and safer. It means cutting the red tape that delays permits and discourages innovation. It means unleashing the full potential of LNG, hydrogen, and carbon capture, and empowering the hardworking men and women who keep our energy economy running.”