Whip up a quick pasta salad with ingredients fresh from the garden

Fresh produce is refreshing and delicious. Whether it’s recently plucked fruits or freshly harvested vegetables, these foods boast a flavor and nutritional profile unlike any other.

Comfort foods might reign supreme during colder winter months, but come spring and summer, lighter fare can be just what people need to maintain their energy and avoid feeling sluggish on warm days and nights. This recipe for “Pasta Salad with Broad Beans, Tomatoes, Peppers, and Herbs” courtesy of Lines+Angles offers a midday energy boost that can lighten your culinary load in the months to come.

Pasta Salad with Broad Beans, Tomatoes, Peppers, and Herbs

Makes 6 to 8 servings

1 lb. farfalle pasta

4 vine tomatoes, diced

8 ounces broad beans

1 yellow pepper, diced

2 tablespoons finely chopped flat-leaf parsley

1 sprig chopped thyme

1 small bunch chives, snipped

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Freshly ground black peppercorns

Salt

Directions:

1. Cook the farfalle in a large saucepan of salted, boiling water until al dente; 8 to 10 minutes.

2. Drain and refresh immediately in iced water.

3. Once cool, drain again and toss in a large mixing bowl with the vegetables and chopped herbs.

4. Add the olive oil, lemon juice and seasoning, tossing again thoroughly before serving. PC255860