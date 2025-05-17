Port of Galveston Celebrates 200 Years with Maritime Day Celebration

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

The Port of Galveston will kick off its 200th anniversary year with a big National Maritime Day event presented by Wallenius Wilhelmsen 9 a.m.-noon Thursday, May 22, at Pier 21, 2100 Harborside Dr. The event is free and open to the public.

“We’re excited to officially kick off our port bicentennial year of celebrations with this public event to commemorate National Maritime Day and to spotlight maritime careers,” said Rodger Rees, Galveston Wharves port director and CEO.

“And we’re honored to have Wallenius Wilhelmsen as presenting sponsor. The roll-on/roll-off cargo carrier is celebrating 30 years of operations at the Port of Galveston.”

Activities include:

Tours of an 87-foot U.S. Coast Guard cutter and other vessels

Maritime information booths and exhibits

Opportunity to meet crews from the Port of Galveston Police Department response vessel, Galveston-Texas City Pilots vessel, and the Earl L. Milan, a research and training vessel at Texas A&M University at Galveston.

The ceremony at 10 a.m. will feature a law enforcement color guard, a student choir from Odyssey Academy and speakers to commemorate the contributions of the maritime industry.

Col. (Ret.) Michael E. Fossum will speak about the importance of maritime careers and the need for workers to support the growing maritime industry. Col. Fossum is vice president, Texas A&M University; chief operating officer, Texas A&M University at Galveston; and superintendent, Texas A&M Maritime Academy.

The Galveston Wharves at the Port of Galveston has commemorated National Maritime Day with an annual public event for more than 15 years to recognize and remember all who work in the maritime industry. Congress declared May 22 as National Maritime Day in 1933.

Rees said, “We recognize the contributions of those who work in the maritime industry, and in particular merchant marines, to strengthen the U.S. economy and secure our nation.”

The maritime industry supports a wide range of businesses and jobs, including ship pilots, ship crews, barge and tugboat crews, union workers, shipping stevedores, onshore cruise staff, truck drivers, railroad workers, construction workers, ship builders, administrative staffs and many more.

Rees said, “Thanks to the generous support of presenting sponsor Wallenius Wilhelmsen, a long-time port cargo shipping partner, we’re able to make this year’s event the biggest yet. We encourage the community to join us for this special day.”

The Port of Galveston is celebrating its 200th anniversary with a full year of activities to spotlight the port’s history, as well as the contributions of the port and its port partners to economic growth. Visit the port’s bicentennial website, www.portofgalveston200.com, for more information about bicentennial events and port history.