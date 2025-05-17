Galveston College Cosmetology students shine at SkillsUSA Competition

GALVESTON, Texas (May 13, 2025) – Students from the Galveston College

Cosmetology program demonstrated their talent, skills and creativity at the 2025

SkillsUSA State Leadership and Skills Conference held in Corpus Christi, earning top

honors across multiple categories.

Twelve GC students advanced to the state level after strong performances at the

regional competition and continued to excel, bringing home awards in categories that

reflect both technical skill and creative expression in the field of cosmetology.

“We’re incredibly proud of our students,” said GC Cosmetology Program Director,

Sandra Villarreal. “Their commitment, creativity, and professionalism were on full

display, and their success at SkillsUSA is a testament to the quality of hands-on training

they receive at Galveston College and the passion they bring to the industry.”

The students and their competition categories are as follows:

Sheili Arriola – Mini Salon Project: Received State Superior

Sindy Cordova – Fantasy Hairstyle: Received State Excellence

Lyea Cruz – Day and Evening Hairstyle: Received State Superior

Deissy Estrada – Day and Evening Hairstyle: Received State Superior

Kelin Garcia – Fantasy Hairstyle: Received State Excellence

Kelly Juarez – Mini Salon Project: Received State Very Good

Paola Lopez – Day and Evening Hairstyle: Received State Excellence

Vanesa Lopez – Fantasy Hairstyle: Received State Excellence

Paulina Macias – Braids and Extensions: Received State Excellence

Maria Maldonado – Mini Salon Project: Received State Excellence

Alexandra Santos – Day and Evening Hairstyle: Received State Excellence

Dayana Santos – Photo Panel Blood Exposure Incident Project: Received State

Superior

SkillsUSA is a national workforce development organization that empowers students to

become world-class workers and leaders by providing opportunities to showcase career

and technical education skills in real-world competition.

For more information about the Galveston College Cosmetology program, call 409-944-

1480, email svillarreal@gc.edu, or visit gc.edu/cosmetology.