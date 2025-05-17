Galveston College Cosmetology students shine at SkillsUSA Competition

GALVESTON, Texas (May 13, 2025) – Students from the Galveston College
Cosmetology program demonstrated their talent, skills and creativity at the 2025
SkillsUSA State Leadership and Skills Conference held in Corpus Christi, earning top
honors across multiple categories.
Twelve GC students advanced to the state level after strong performances at the
regional competition and continued to excel, bringing home awards in categories that
reflect both technical skill and creative expression in the field of cosmetology.
“We’re incredibly proud of our students,” said GC Cosmetology Program Director,
Sandra Villarreal. “Their commitment, creativity, and professionalism were on full
display, and their success at SkillsUSA is a testament to the quality of hands-on training
they receive at Galveston College and the passion they bring to the industry.”
The students and their competition categories are as follows:
- Sheili Arriola – Mini Salon Project: Received State Superior
- Sindy Cordova – Fantasy Hairstyle: Received State Excellence
- Lyea Cruz – Day and Evening Hairstyle: Received State Superior
- Deissy Estrada – Day and Evening Hairstyle: Received State Superior
- Kelin Garcia – Fantasy Hairstyle: Received State Excellence
- Kelly Juarez – Mini Salon Project: Received State Very Good
- Paola Lopez – Day and Evening Hairstyle: Received State Excellence
- Vanesa Lopez – Fantasy Hairstyle: Received State Excellence
- Paulina Macias – Braids and Extensions: Received State Excellence
- Maria Maldonado – Mini Salon Project: Received State Excellence
- Alexandra Santos – Day and Evening Hairstyle: Received State Excellence
- Dayana Santos – Photo Panel Blood Exposure Incident Project: Received State
Superior
SkillsUSA is a national workforce development organization that empowers students to
become world-class workers and leaders by providing opportunities to showcase career
and technical education skills in real-world competition.
For more information about the Galveston College Cosmetology program, call 409-944-
1480, email svillarreal@gc.edu, or visit gc.edu/cosmetology.