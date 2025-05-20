Home NewsSportsSoftball Clear Springs’ softball team advanced to the state semifinals
by Brandon Williams
For the first time in program history, Clear Springs’ softball team advanced to the state semifinals after topping Atascocita in a gripping three-game series for the 6A, Region III, Division I title. The Chargers will now play San Antonio East Central beginning Thursday at 7 PM at Seguin High School. Game 2 will be played Friday at 7 PM at Marion High School with Game 3 (if necessary) at Seguin High School on Saturday beginning at 7 PM.

