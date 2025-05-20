For the first time in program history, Clear Springs’ softball team advanced to the state semifinals after topping Atascocita in a gripping three-game series for the 6A, Region III, Division I title. The Chargers will now play San Antonio East Central beginning Thursday at 7 PM at Seguin High School. Game 2 will be played Friday at 7 PM at Marion High School with Game 3 (if necessary) at Seguin High School on Saturday beginning at 7 PM.
Clear Springs’ softball team advanced to the state semifinals
48
For the first time in program history, Clear Springs’ softball team advanced to the state semifinals after topping Atascocita in a gripping three-game series for the 6A, Region III, Division I title. The Chargers will now play San Antonio East Central beginning Thursday at 7 PM at Seguin High School. Game 2 will be played Friday at 7 PM at Marion High School with Game 3 (if necessary) at Seguin High School on Saturday beginning at 7 PM.
For the first time in program history, Clear Springs’ softball team advanced to the state semifinals after topping Atascocita in a gripping three-game series for the 6A, Region III, Division I title. The Chargers will now play San Antonio East Central beginning Thursday at 7 PM at Seguin High School. Game 2 will be played Friday at 7 PM at Marion High School with Game 3 (if necessary) at Seguin High School on Saturday beginning at 7 PM.