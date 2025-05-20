Home NewsSportsTrack Friendswood ISD recently honored the Mustangs’ two track and field competitors
by Brandon Williams

by Brandon Williams
Friendswood ISD recently honored the Mustangs’ two track and field competitors who participated in the UIL Track and Field meet. Jackson Grantham, who placed 6th in Shot Put, and 7th in Discus, and Aiden Fitzgerald – 3rd in the 3200m, and 5th in the 1600m — were honored for their performances.

The Mustangs girls’ golf team was also honored following a season that saw them win a sixth straight district championship on the road to finishing ninth in the state 5A meet.

The district also honored its coaches, who were named as the best in their respective sports:

20-5A Tennis – David Cook

20-5A Volleyball – Sarah Paulk

18-5A Swim & Dive – Craig Sikkema

20-5A Boys Basketball – Danny Russell

