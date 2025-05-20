By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

The first annual Make Music Galveston, a wonderful mix of free, public musical events, will make its debut on Saturday, June 21. Make Music Galveston is part of Make Music Day, a global music celebration that takes place on the summer solstice each year and brings people of all ages and skill levels together to make music. This year, over 150 U.S. cities will host thousands of Make Music performances across the country as part of the world’s largest annual music event.

Several months ago, various Galveston entities and individuals formed the Make Music Alliance to discuss ways to highlight the island’s live performances. As a result of this initiative, the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce, Arts Downtown Galveston and Visit Galveston have partnered to launch the first Make Music Galveston as part of this global event.

Make Music Day began in France in 1982 as the Fête de la Musique, and has spread to over 2,000 cities across the globe. Completely different from a typical musical festival, Make Music concerts are performed by anyone who wants to take part and enjoyed by everyone who wants to attend. From classical to folk, hip hop to opera, Latin jazz to punk rock, live music of all kinds resounds on streets, sidewalks, porches, parks, gardens, store fronts and other public spaces on the longest day of the year.

“Artistic talent can be found overflowing the streets during every ArtWalk and throughout the city,” says Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Gina Performance. “Make Music Galveston will give all of our residents and visitors a chance to experience the city’s diverse musical riches in their own backyards – or explore the sights and sounds of other areas across the island.”

Any musician, amateur or professional, young or old, is invited to take part by signing up at https://makemusicday.org/galveston/. Registration closes on June 20. Likewise, businesses, buildings, schools, churches, and other institutions can visit the website to offer their outdoor spaces as concert locations. To be listed, performances must be free of charge and open to the public.

A full schedule of events will be posted at https://makemusicday.org/galveston/.

###

About Make Music Day

Held annually on June 21 to coincide with the summer solstice, Make Music Day is part of the international Fête de la Musique taking place in more than 2,000 cities across 120 countries. The daylong, musical free-for-all celebrates music in all its forms, encouraging people to band together and play in free public concerts. This year, over 150 U.S. cities and the entire states of Connecticut, Hawaii, Missouri, North Carolina, Texas, Vermont, and Wisconsin are organizing Make Music celebrations, encompassing thousands of music-making opportunities nationwide. Make Music Day is presented by The NAMM Foundation and coordinated by the nonprofit Make Music Alliance. For more information, please visit www.makemusicday.org