Student entrepreneur becomes Odyssey Academy’s first dual credit graduate from Galveston College

GALVESTON, Texas (May 16, 2025) – At just 17 years old, Isabella Gomez is baking
up more than just sweet treats—she’s cooking up history. The Odyssey Academy senior
has become the first student from her school to graduate from Galveston College
through its dual credit program, earning her associate degree in General Studies before
receiving her high school diploma.
A lifelong Odyssey student since pre-K, Gomez began taking dual credit courses in her
junior year and never looked back. Through time management, she has balanced
college coursework, high school classes and running her own thriving baking business.
“It’s super exciting. I can’t explain it,” said Gomez. “I’m so proud of myself because I
worked so hard for everything. I’m glad everything just fell into place for me.”
A Texas City resident and proud daughter of a hardworking family, Gomez is the first
female and second member of her family to graduate from college. Her father, originally
from Mexico, and her mother, both Ball High School graduates, have been Gomez’s
strongest supporters throughout her journey.
“My parents loved the dual credit program,” said Gomez. “It saved us money, and they
were there every step of the way, especially when things got tough. They gave me the
motivation to not give up.”
Gomez’s passion for baking began as a child, mixing box cakes with her mom. During
the COVID-19 pandemic, she launched Bella’s Sweet Treats, creating custom-
decorated sugar cookies and building a loyal following online and at pop-up markets.
This past Christmas, her success allowed her to give back, donating gifts to 30 families
and 40 children in need.
“I’ve always been really independent, and I wanted something to call my own,” said
Gomez. “My dream is to open my own bakery, and this is just the beginning.”
Despite juggling her business and college-level coursework—including online, in-
person, and hybrid classes, Gomez made the Dean’s List twice. She credits her
success to strong time management skills, supportive teachers and the flexibility of
GC’s online classes.
Now, Gomez plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in business and eventually a
master’s, so she can build a successful business. She also hopes to return to Galveston
College to earn a second associate degree in Culinary Arts.
To students considering dual credit, her message is clear: “Do it. Dual credit was
amazing. You’ll really enjoy it, just focus and put your all into it, because the reward is
so good at the end.”
As the first from Odyssey Academy to reach this milestone, Gomez is not only paving
the way for future students, she’s proving that determination, heart, and a sprinkle of
sugar can take you far.
For more information about the Galveston College Dual Credit program, contact GC
Student Success Advisor for Dual Credit, Alisha McCracken, at 409-766-5854 or visit
https://gc.edu/admissions/dual-credit.php.
ABOUT GALVESTON COLLEGE
Galveston College was founded in 1967 and is a comprehensive community college
providing the residents of Galveston Island and the surrounding region with academic,
workforce development, continuing education and community service programs.