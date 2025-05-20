Student entrepreneur becomes Odyssey Academy’s first dual credit graduate from Galveston College

GALVESTON, Texas (May 16, 2025) – At just 17 years old, Isabella Gomez is baking

up more than just sweet treats—she’s cooking up history. The Odyssey Academy senior

has become the first student from her school to graduate from Galveston College

through its dual credit program, earning her associate degree in General Studies before

receiving her high school diploma.

A lifelong Odyssey student since pre-K, Gomez began taking dual credit courses in her

junior year and never looked back. Through time management, she has balanced

college coursework, high school classes and running her own thriving baking business.

“It’s super exciting. I can’t explain it,” said Gomez. “I’m so proud of myself because I

worked so hard for everything. I’m glad everything just fell into place for me.”

A Texas City resident and proud daughter of a hardworking family, Gomez is the first

female and second member of her family to graduate from college. Her father, originally

from Mexico, and her mother, both Ball High School graduates, have been Gomez’s

strongest supporters throughout her journey.

“My parents loved the dual credit program,” said Gomez. “It saved us money, and they

were there every step of the way, especially when things got tough. They gave me the

motivation to not give up.”

Gomez’s passion for baking began as a child, mixing box cakes with her mom. During

the COVID-19 pandemic, she launched Bella’s Sweet Treats, creating custom-

decorated sugar cookies and building a loyal following online and at pop-up markets.

This past Christmas, her success allowed her to give back, donating gifts to 30 families

and 40 children in need.

“I’ve always been really independent, and I wanted something to call my own,” said

Gomez. “My dream is to open my own bakery, and this is just the beginning.”

Despite juggling her business and college-level coursework—including online, in-

person, and hybrid classes, Gomez made the Dean’s List twice. She credits her

success to strong time management skills, supportive teachers and the flexibility of

GC’s online classes.

Now, Gomez plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in business and eventually a

master’s, so she can build a successful business. She also hopes to return to Galveston

College to earn a second associate degree in Culinary Arts.

To students considering dual credit, her message is clear: “Do it. Dual credit was

amazing. You’ll really enjoy it, just focus and put your all into it, because the reward is

so good at the end.”

As the first from Odyssey Academy to reach this milestone, Gomez is not only paving

the way for future students, she’s proving that determination, heart, and a sprinkle of

sugar can take you far.

For more information about the Galveston College Dual Credit program, contact GC

Student Success Advisor for Dual Credit, Alisha McCracken, at 409-766-5854 or visit

https://gc.edu/admissions/dual-credit.php.

