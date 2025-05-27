The 2025 CCA Texas Star Tournament kicked off on Saturday, May 24, and will continue through Monday, September 1. More than $2 million in prizes and scholarships will be available. All you have to do is visit startournament.org and sign up. The West End (21706 Burnet Drive) in Galveston, Marina Bay Harbor Marina (323 W. 6th Street) in Clear Lake Shores, and Stingaree Restaurant & Marina (1296 S. Stingaree Dr.) in Crystal Beach are the area’s weigh stations this year.
CCA Texas Star Tournament kicked off on Saturday, May 24, and will continue through Monday, September 1
90