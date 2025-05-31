Home NewsGeneralDollars for Community-Minded Scholars
Dollars for Community-Minded Scholars

by Ruth Ann Ruiz
The Post Newspaper Features Editor

The Lions Club of League City awarded 15 students $1,000 scholarships for their post-high-school education. Recipients  were invited to a regular meeting of the Lions club last week where they and their families were able to meet the members of the League City Lions Club.

There were 67 applicants for the scholarships both Roger Morefield Thomas former professor of economics at the University of St. Thomas, and his co-committee member, attorney Cipriano Romero were pleased with the quality and quantity of applicants. 

“It was especially rewarding reviewing so many excellent applications of the students in our League City high schools. Every recipient was very deserving,” Romero said.

The application process includes an essay, and the students are evaluated on their demonstration of community service. The Lions Club is a community service organization, so promoting young people with hearts for service is a natural outreach for the club. 

STUDENT NAMEHIGH SCHOOLINTENDED SCHOOL & MAJOR
Jorja Rae BroussardClear SpringsBaylor University – Neuroscience
Shahmeen Salim DhukkaClear SpringsUniversity of Texas at Austin – Finance
Kaden Mace FirthClear CreekTexas A&M University – Engineering
Abigail Jean HornClear SpringsUniversity of Texas at Austin – Biochemistry
Allen Robert MoodyClear CreekEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University – Aeronautical Science
Kellen Russell NalepClear SpringsUniversity of Oklahoma – Chemical Engineering
Rachel Anne SmithClear FallsBaylor University – Finance
Isabella Ane JurisichClear FallsTexas A&M University – Management/Pre-Law
Kaelin Marie KellyClear SpringsTexas State University – Anthropology
Scott Michael MaierClear CreekTexas A&M University – Mechanical Engineering
Casey Chau NguyenClear SpringsUniversity of Houston – Biology
Hannah Elizabeth TaberClear CreekTexas A&M University – Public Health
Renee Lavender DarlingClear SpringsUniversity of Houston – Music Education
Michael Anthony RenfreeClear FallsUniversity of North Texas – Music Education
Konner Ethan-Leland WetterstromClear CreekUniversity of Texas at Austin – Trombone Performance

Ruth Ann Ruiz, our feature’s editor, came to The Post Newspaper with 25+ years of journalism experience. She has written for The Tucson Citizen, The Arizona Daily Star, The Aztec Press, Tucson Lifestyles Magazine, Galveston County Daily News and Guidry News where she advanced her skills as a photojournalist. Her writing and photography have been filling our front page for two years. Her background also includes two published books, Coping with the Death of a Brother or Sister and Self Esteem, Team Mental Health. She also brings her broadcast journalism experiences from Southern Arizona to the Texas Gulf Coast. Most of her work is generated through her own initiative. Ruth has a sense of what makes the county special. We love the way she has taken on the task of not only reporting, writing, and photography but also finding so much of the best of Galveston County!!!

