Dollars for Community-Minded Scholars

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

The Lions Club of League City awarded 15 students $1,000 scholarships for their post-high-school education. Recipients were invited to a regular meeting of the Lions club last week where they and their families were able to meet the members of the League City Lions Club.

There were 67 applicants for the scholarships both Roger Morefield Thomas former professor of economics at the University of St. Thomas, and his co-committee member, attorney Cipriano Romero were pleased with the quality and quantity of applicants.

“It was especially rewarding reviewing so many excellent applications of the students in our League City high schools. Every recipient was very deserving,” Romero said.

The application process includes an essay, and the students are evaluated on their demonstration of community service. The Lions Club is a community service organization, so promoting young people with hearts for service is a natural outreach for the club.