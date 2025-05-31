Dollars for Community-Minded Scholars

By Ruth Ann Ruiz
The Post Newspaper Features Editor
The Lions Club of League City awarded 15 students $1,000 scholarships for their post-high-school education. Recipients were invited to a regular meeting of the Lions club last week where they and their families were able to meet the members of the League City Lions Club.
There were 67 applicants for the scholarships both Roger Morefield Thomas former professor of economics at the University of St. Thomas, and his co-committee member, attorney Cipriano Romero were pleased with the quality and quantity of applicants.
“It was especially rewarding reviewing so many excellent applications of the students in our League City high schools. Every recipient was very deserving,” Romero said.
The application process includes an essay, and the students are evaluated on their demonstration of community service. The Lions Club is a community service organization, so promoting young people with hearts for service is a natural outreach for the club.
|STUDENT NAME
|HIGH SCHOOL
|INTENDED SCHOOL & MAJOR
|Jorja Rae Broussard
|Clear Springs
|Baylor University – Neuroscience
|Shahmeen Salim Dhukka
|Clear Springs
|University of Texas at Austin – Finance
|Kaden Mace Firth
|Clear Creek
|Texas A&M University – Engineering
|Abigail Jean Horn
|Clear Springs
|University of Texas at Austin – Biochemistry
|Allen Robert Moody
|Clear Creek
|Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University – Aeronautical Science
|Kellen Russell Nalep
|Clear Springs
|University of Oklahoma – Chemical Engineering
|Rachel Anne Smith
|Clear Falls
|Baylor University – Finance
|Isabella Ane Jurisich
|Clear Falls
|Texas A&M University – Management/Pre-Law
|Kaelin Marie Kelly
|Clear Springs
|Texas State University – Anthropology
|Scott Michael Maier
|Clear Creek
|Texas A&M University – Mechanical Engineering
|Casey Chau Nguyen
|Clear Springs
|University of Houston – Biology
|Hannah Elizabeth Taber
|Clear Creek
|Texas A&M University – Public Health
|Renee Lavender Darling
|Clear Springs
|University of Houston – Music Education
|Michael Anthony Renfree
|Clear Falls
|University of North Texas – Music Education
|Konner Ethan-Leland Wetterstrom
|Clear Creek
|University of Texas at Austin – Trombone Performance