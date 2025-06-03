Join Us At This Year at the Lone Star Bash!

Home NewsCommunityEventsJoin Us At This Year at the Lone Star Bash!
Saturday, July 20th | 6:00-11:00 PM

Saddle up- it’s officially Lone Star Bash season! Get ready for the biggest TRA industry event of the year, filled with mouthwatering food, handcrafted cocktails, and electrifying live music. This year’s theme is Space Cowboy and you can bet it’s going to be out of this world!

This incredible event gives you the chance to experience everything the TRA has to offer in one night. From tasty bites provided by 20+ restaurants to a specialty cocktail competition featuring guest mixologists, there is plenty for all of our attendees to enjoy. Don’t forget about the live music, open bars, and networking activities!

Winners and awardees will also be announced for coveted Texas Restaurant Awards in several categories, honoring some of the state’s top talent and lead innovators. This highly anticipated night is the perfect opportunity to celebrate the hard work that paved the way to our industry’s future.

With only 60 days until the Bash, tickets are going quickly, so act fast to ensure you don’t miss out on this incredible event or our incredible early bird deal! Click below to register.

