Home NewsCommunityRecipesMake a Father’s Day meal Dad can savor
Recipes

Make a Father’s Day meal Dad can savor

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

Families celebrate Dad in unique ways on Father’s Day. Gifts are customary, but so is a delicious meal Dad will love.

Many dads will appreciate a meal that goes above and beyond the ordinary, preferably something that is hearty and delicious. These “Pecan-Stuffed Pork Chops” from “Jon Bonnell’s Texas Favorites” (Gibbs Smith) are a great dish to serve family style when everyone gathers around the table for Father’s Day.

Pecan-Stuffed Pork Chops

Serves 7-8

1 large rack of pork chops, bones in

4 tablespoons butter

1/2 yellow onion, chopped

2 ribs celery, chopped

5 cloves garlic, minced

11/2 cups chicken stock

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 cups panko bread crumbs

2 cups

2 cups roasted pecans, chopped

More kosher salt and pepper, to taste

Clean the rack of pork well and cut in between the bones to get thick individual pork chops. Cut a large slit down the back side of each chop and insert the tip of a knife 2 to 3 inches inside the chop to create a pocket for the stuffing. Do not poke completely through the pork or the stuffing will not stay in.

In a large saucepan, melt the butter and sauté the onion, celery and garlic until the onion has slightly softened. Add the chicken stock, salt and cayenne and bring to a light simmer. Pour the contents into a mixing bowl and add the panko bread crumbs and pecans. Mix together and let cool to room temperature. Stuff as much of the mixture into each pork chop as will fit (overstuffing is okay, too). Sprinkle both sides of each chop with salt and pepper to taste, then roast in a preheated 400 F oven for 12 minutes. Turn the chops over once and roast an additional 15 minutes. Check for doneness with a meat thermometer. Cook to medium, or 135 to 140 F. PC256921.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

Sizzling seafood is a summertime staple

Enjoy a new flavor profile for wings

Cozy up to some country cooking

Whip up a quick pasta salad with ingredients fresh from the garden

A French standard offers a unique way to prepare beef

Expand your burger skills this barbecue season

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close