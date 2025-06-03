Make a Father’s Day meal Dad can savor

Families celebrate Dad in unique ways on Father’s Day. Gifts are customary, but so is a delicious meal Dad will love.

Many dads will appreciate a meal that goes above and beyond the ordinary, preferably something that is hearty and delicious. These “Pecan-Stuffed Pork Chops” from “Jon Bonnell’s Texas Favorites” (Gibbs Smith) are a great dish to serve family style when everyone gathers around the table for Father’s Day.

Pecan-Stuffed Pork Chops

Serves 7-8

1 large rack of pork chops, bones in

4 tablespoons butter

1/2 yellow onion, chopped

2 ribs celery, chopped

5 cloves garlic, minced

11/2 cups chicken stock

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 cups panko bread crumbs

2 cups

2 cups roasted pecans, chopped

More kosher salt and pepper, to taste

Clean the rack of pork well and cut in between the bones to get thick individual pork chops. Cut a large slit down the back side of each chop and insert the tip of a knife 2 to 3 inches inside the chop to create a pocket for the stuffing. Do not poke completely through the pork or the stuffing will not stay in.

In a large saucepan, melt the butter and sauté the onion, celery and garlic until the onion has slightly softened. Add the chicken stock, salt and cayenne and bring to a light simmer. Pour the contents into a mixing bowl and add the panko bread crumbs and pecans. Mix together and let cool to room temperature. Stuff as much of the mixture into each pork chop as will fit (overstuffing is okay, too). Sprinkle both sides of each chop with salt and pepper to taste, then roast in a preheated 400 F oven for 12 minutes. Turn the chops over once and roast an additional 15 minutes. Check for doneness with a meat thermometer. Cook to medium, or 135 to 140 F. PC256921.