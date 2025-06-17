Home NewsCommunityNatureSquirrels of Texas
Nature

Squirrels of Texas

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

By Celeste Silling

One of the animals we see most often in cities and towns here in Texas is the squirrel. While many people regard squirrels as pests, many others, especially children, enjoy seeing the fluffy little mammals running across their yards. In a rural environment where many creatures would struggle to make a home, it can be encouraging to see squirrels thriving.

There are eight different species of squirrels here in Texas, including the Eastern Gray Squirrel, Eastern Fox Squirrel, and Southern Flying Squirrel. The most common in this area is the Gray Squirrel. This is a small squirrel that prefers habitat near water or in dense forests. It is easily spooked and very fast. They have brown-gray fur above and white-gray fur below.

Another common squirrel species here is the Fox Squirrel. The Fox Squirrel is larger than the Gray Squirrel and has brown-gray hair above and red-yellow fur below, with a cinnamon brown tail. This species prefers forested areas or parks with little underbrush. They eat acorns, other nuts, insects, mushrooms and parts of plants.

Perhaps the most unique and amazing squirrel in our area is the Southern Flying Squirrel. This is a nocturnal species, so is rarely seen during the day. It is able to glide down from high places using the wing-like flaps of skin between its front and hind legs to catch the air. It uses its tail to shift in the air and steer it in the right direction. Using this method, the Eastern Flying Squirrel can glide up to 90 feet!

All three of the above-mentioned squirrels will sleep in tree hollows if they’re available, and will raise their babies in nests called dreys. Dreys look similar to birds’ nests. They are a mass of moss, sticks, and other readily available vegetation that is lodged up in the branches of a tree. Looking up from the ground, it can be difficult to tell if a mass of sticks is a bird’s nest, a squirrel’s drey, or just a bunch of leaves. But dreys tend to be larger than the average bird’s nest, and perhaps a little messier.

Acorns, nuts, and other seeds are important food sources for all three of these squirrel species. And the squirrels play an important roll for these seeds as well. Squirrels will consume some seeds when they find them, but they will also stow some away for the winter. They will bring them to their nest or tree hollow, or they will hide them somewhere. Hiding them usually entails burying the seeds underground. This habit is called seed-caching.

By seed-caching, squirrels regularly plant seeds, leading to tree growth and forest regeneration. In fact, the Eastern Gray Squirrel is regarded as one of the most prodigious natural forest regenerators in America! These little mammals do a great service for forest habitats and the other animals that live in them.

Of course, those of us in rural areas don’t always see squirrels as an ecological necessity. They’re better known for raiding our bird feeders! But in a way, its heartening to see a wild animal, who naturally belongs in the forest, adapting to city life. Human development sadly strips away the habitats of many species, so I can’t be irritated with the squirrels for persevering against the odds. Squirrels are an important part of our ecosystem, and a great example of rural wildlife.

Photo by Celeste Silling

Caption: An Eastern Gray Squirrel eating a nut.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

You may also like

The Brown Pelican, A Conservation Success Story

Bald Cypress (Taxodium distichum)

Colonial Waterbirds Hang Together

Conserving Land in Texas

Beach-nesting Birds

The Time Camels Came to Texas

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close