There’s always room for pizza

When it comes to pizza, it is often difficult to stop after just one slice. Although pizza originated in Italy, people from all around the world have made pizza their own by experimenting with different flavor combinations and toppings.

Whether you’re in the camp who thinks it isn’t pizza if there’s more than mozzarella cheese and red sauce on the crust or the one who feels the sky’s the limit for pizza adventures, it’s hard not to like “Buffalo Chicken Pizza.” This recipe pairs the heat and tang of Buffalo wings with the familiarity of pizza’s crunch. Try this medley of flavor, courtesy of “30-Minute Meal Prep: 100 Healthy and Delicious Recipes to Eat All Week” (Sourcebooks) by Robin Miller.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Serves 4

1 13.8-ounce container refrigerated pizza dough

1 cup ricotta cheese

3 tablespoons powdered ranch dip/dressing mix

2 cups shredded cooked chicken

1/4 cup hot sauce, such as Frank’s, or hot sauce of choice

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

Chopped fresh chives for serving (optional)

Bottled ranch dressing for serving (optional)

1. Preheat the oven to 400 F. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper or aluminum foil.

2. Unroll the pizza dough on the prepared pan, and shape as desired. I chose a 10-by-12-inch rectangle. Bake for 6 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine the ricotta and powdered ranch, and mix well.

4. In another bowl, combine the chicken and hot sauce, and mix to cover the chicken with the sauce.

5. Spread the ricotta mixture all over the pre-baked crust, to within half an inch of the edge.

6. Arrange the chicken over the ricotta, and top with the mozzarella.

7. Bake for 6 to 10 minutes, until the edges of the crust are golden brown and the cheese melts.

8. Top with fresh chives (if using), and serve with ranch dressing on the side (if using). PC24A359

