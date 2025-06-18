Rep. Weber Joins Galveston Business Leaders in Push to Preserve Pro-Growth Tax Cuts

Galveston, TX – U.S. Rep. Randy Weber (TX-14) sat down with local business leaders, the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce, and the Galveston-Texas City Pilots for a U.S. Chamber of Commerce roundtable discussion focused on protecting hardworking Texans from looming tax hikes. With key provisions of President Trump’s historic 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) set to expire at the end of the year, Rep. Weber and local stakeholders made the case for extending these pro-growth tax policies that have fueled job creation and economic opportunity across Southeast Texas

“As a former small business owner, I know firsthand what it takes to make payroll, grow a company, and support workers,” said Rep. Weber. “Local job creators shouldn’t be punished with higher taxes. The 2017 tax cuts were a game-changer for our economy, and now we’re working to make them permanent. Texans want less government, lower taxes, and more freedom to build their businesses. We’re putting small businesses first, right where they belong.”

“The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce was honored to host the U.S. Chamber’s Roundtable with Congressman Randy Weber. We are grateful for the Galveston-Texas City Pilots and the local business leaders who participated in a substantial discussion around the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, tariffs and issues crucial to the region,” said Gina Spagnola, President and CEO of the Galveston Regional Chamber. “Lending their voices and vision proved how important this community is to Texas. As a former small business owner, the Congressman knows businesses in every sector collectively shape our economy and we are grateful for his incredible leadership and unwavering commitment.”

“The U.S. Chamber thanks Congressman Weber for working tirelessly to ensure Americans everywhere continue to benefit from the pro-growth policies enacted in the Tax Cuts and Jobs act of 2017. I am grateful to the Galveston Regional Chamber for partnering in today’s discussion which highlighted these tax provisions included in the recent House passage of the budget bill. The impact on businesses of all sizes in this district help to fuel, feed and transport resources across the nation,” said Monique Thierry, Vice President, Southwest/South Central region, U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “Congressman Weber is once again demonstrating his commitment to the workers, families, and businesses of Texas 14th District.”

On May 22, the House passed H.R. 1 – the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, legislation that would lock in the 2017 Trump tax cuts for families, small businesses, and workers. The bill now heads to the Senate.