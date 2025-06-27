AMOCO Honors State Representative Dr. Greg Bonnen and Mrs. Kim Bonnen with Servant’s Heart Award

Galveston, TX – June 26, 2025 – AMOCO Federal Credit Union’s Board of Directors proudly presented the Servant’s Heart Award to State Representative Dr. Greg Bonnen and his wife, Mrs. Kim Bonnen, at their Annual Volunteer Appreciation Dinner, held at Moody Gardens Resort & Conference Center. This prestigious award recognizes individuals who exhibit exceptional dedication and compassion in serving their community.

The Servant’s Heart Award was established by AMOCO to honor extraordinary individuals who embody the spirit of service and compassion. “People Helping People” is a guiding philosophy and core value at AMOCO, reflecting the broader mission of the credit union movement to serve communities through cooperation, compassion, and meaningful involvement. This award celebrates those who share and exemplify these ideals in impactful ways.

The Bonnens actively demonstrate their commitment to caring for some of the most vulnerable members of our community. Their dedication of time, energy, and resources is inspiring and impactful, motivating not only those who serve alongside them but also everyone who witnesses their work. “Dr. Greg and Kim Bonnen exemplify what it means to lead with heart,” said Shawn M. Bailey, CEO of AMOCO. “Their unwavering commitment to serving others is exactly why our board created the Servant’s Heart Award. Following in the

footsteps of our inaugural honoree, Tim Miller of Texas EquuSearch, the Bonnens continue to inspire a legacy of compassion and community service.”

Last year, AMOCO presented the inaugural Servant’s Heart Award to Tim Miller, the founder of Texas EquuSearch, whose tireless dedication to helping families in crisis serves as a powerful example of selfless service. His commitment continues to inspire us and sets a high standard for everyone who follows, reminding us all why it’s so important to give back and support our community with compassion and leadership.

In addition to presenting the award, AMOCO’s Board of Directors honored the Bonnens’ countless efforts by donating $10,000 to Kidz Harbor in Liverpool, Texas. This contribution will fund essential upgrades to the Kidz Harbor gym, further supporting the well-being and development of local children.

About AMOCO FCU

Headquartered in Texas City, TX, AMOCO Federal Credit Union was founded as A Member Owned Cooperative Organization, and for more than 87 years has been committed to its mission of “serving the financial needs of its members/owners.” With over 109,000 members, $1.4 billion in assets, $1.1 billion in loans outstanding, and $125 million in equity, AMOCO has grown to be one of the “top 10” locally owned financial institutions in the Houston/Galveston market. For more information about AMOCO, please visit https://www.amocofcu.org/meet-amoco/.