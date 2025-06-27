All Texas Home School Coalition Priorities Signed by Governor Abbott

AUSTIN, TX — Texas homeschool families are celebrating a series of legislative victories as three key bills—aimed at ensuring equal treatment and expanding opportunities—have officially been signed by Governor Greg Abbott.

Equal Treatment for Homeschoolers in College – House Bill 3041

Authored by Representative Dennis Paul and sponsored in the Senate by Senator Mayes Middleton, this legislation ensures homeschool students receive equal treatment in higher education. It secures fair access to financial aid, equitable class rank consideration for automatic admission, and the ability to participate in dual credit programs. HB 3041 was signed by the Governor on June 20, 2025.

Homeschool Freedom Act – House Bill 2674

Filed by Representative David Cook and sponsored by Senator Brent Hagenbuch, this new law protects homeschool families from regulatory overreach by the Texas Education Agency (TEA), the State Board of Education (SBOE), and other tax-funded educational institutions in Texas. It ensures that no new restrictions can be imposed on homeschooling without explicit legislative approval. HB 2674 was signed by the Governor on June 20, 2025.

UIL Equal Access Expansion – Senate Bill 401

Senate Bill 401 by Senator Paxton, sponsored in the House by Representative Frank, expands access to University Interscholastic League (UIL) activities for homeschool students. Under this legislation, every homeschool student in Texas is eligible to participate in extracurricular activities at their local school district or the next closest district. SB 401 was signed by the Governor on June 21, 2025.

These legislative successes mark significant progress in protecting and expanding educational freedom for homeschool families across Texas.