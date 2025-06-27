Home NewsAll Texas Home School Coalition Priorities Signed by Governor Abbott
News

All Texas Home School Coalition Priorities Signed by Governor Abbott

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

AUSTIN, TX — Texas homeschool families are celebrating a series of legislative victories as three key bills—aimed at ensuring equal treatment and expanding opportunities—have officially been signed by Governor Greg Abbott.

Equal Treatment for Homeschoolers in College – House Bill 3041 

Authored by Representative Dennis Paul and sponsored in the Senate by Senator Mayes Middleton, this legislation ensures homeschool students receive equal treatment in higher education. It secures fair access to financial aid, equitable class rank consideration for automatic admission, and the ability to participate in dual credit programs. HB 3041 was signed by the Governor on June 20, 2025.

Homeschool Freedom Act – House Bill 2674

Filed by Representative David Cook and sponsored by Senator Brent Hagenbuch, this new law protects homeschool families from regulatory overreach by the Texas Education Agency (TEA), the State Board of Education (SBOE), and other tax-funded educational institutions in Texas. It ensures that no new restrictions can be imposed on homeschooling without explicit legislative approval. HB 2674 was signed by the Governor on June 20, 2025.

UIL Equal Access Expansion – Senate Bill 401

Senate Bill 401 by Senator Paxton, sponsored in the House by Representative Frank, expands access to University Interscholastic League (UIL) activities for homeschool students. Under this legislation, every homeschool student in Texas is eligible to participate in extracurricular activities at their local school district or the next closest district. SB 401 was signed by the Governor on June 21, 2025.

These legislative successes mark significant progress in protecting and expanding educational freedom for homeschool families across Texas.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

You may also like

Abbott vetoes THC ban, calls special session

TSTA STATEMENT ON LEGISLATIVE SESSION WINS AND THE WORK AHEAD

Ten years of achievements at the Comptroller’s office

Secretary Jane Nelson Announces Millions in Election Security Grants for Texas Counties 

Abbott calls latest session his ‘best’

Gov. Abbott to Sign SB 4, SB 23 & HB 9 into...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close