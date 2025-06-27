COM Alumni Becomes UH Student Regent

(Texas City, Texas) — Former College of the Mainland (COM) Collegiate High School (CHS) graduate and 2019 commencement speaker Adrian Caraves was recently appointed student regent for the University of Houston (UH) System Board of Regents by Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

A first-generation college student, Caraves joined COM CHS as a freshman at just 13 years old. During his time at COM, he was an active member of the campus community, participating in several clubs and organizations.

“COM gave me so many different opportunities to have leadership roles,” said Caraves. “I was a peer mentor, in speech and debate, Phi Theta Kappa and the Hispanic Student Alliance. I always took those chances because I wanted to grow as a leader.”

Growing up, Caraves noted a lack of Hispanic representation in leadership roles, especially among doctors.

After graduating from COM with his Associate of Science, he pursued a Bachelor of Science in health at UH with plans to become a doctor.

“I’ve always believed — if you don’t see someone like you at the table, become that person at the table,” he said.

At UH, Caraves immersed himself in campus and community life, joining organizations such as the Metropolitan Volunteer Program and participating in events like Frontier Fiesta.

During this time, the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown shifted his perspective. Although he initially planned to become a doctor, Caraves realized his true goal was to advocate for his community.

“Whether in medicine or leadership, it’s always been about access and advocacy for underserved communities,” he said.

After earning his bachelor’s degree, Caraves transferred to UH-Clear Lake, where he is currently pursuing a dual master’s degree in business administration and healthcare administration.

When he learned about the student regent position from the UH dean of students, he applied in hopes of serving as a voice for students in both education and the broader community.

“I want to be the most active and engaged student regent,” said Caraves. “As a student regent, you are the liaison from the student body to the board. Me relaying this info to the entire board is what matters.”

A consistent advocate for student success, Caraves encourages all students to pursue their passions.

“You don’t have to be special. You just have to be what most people aren’t, which is ambitious, committed and dedicated.”

In his new role, Caraves will represent 75,000 students across the University of Houston System’s four campuses. He will serve a one-year term that expires May 31, 2026. The student regent has the same powers and duties as members of the board of regents but does not vote and is not considered part of a quorum.