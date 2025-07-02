Home NewsCommunityEventsJuly 4th in Galveston
Events

July 4th in Galveston

by Ruth Ann Ruiz
written by Ruth Ann Ruiz 0 comments

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

July 4 is steadily approaching, and this means that it is time for Galveston to begin Independence Day celebrations with the annual 4th of July Seawall parade and fireworks show!

4th of July Seawall Parade

The city is excited to announce the return of the annual 4th of July Parade, sponsored by the Galveston Firefighters Children’s Parade Krewe. It will include a variety of fun and unique floats. The parade will begin at 6:00 PM on Seawall Blvd at 22nd Street and proceed west to 45th Street. Participants interested in being in the parade are encouraged to visit http://www.galvestonparades.com.

Parade Line-up area – the following roads will be temporarily closed beginning on Friday, July 4 at 4:30 p.m. through 6 p.m.:

  • 22nd Street (Seawall to Avenue P)
  • Seawall (21st to 22nd Street)

Parade Route – the following roads will be temporarily closed beginning on Friday, July 4 at 6:00 PM through 7:30 PM.

  • Begin at 22nd and Seawall
  • West on Seawall Blvd to 45th Street
  • North on 45th Street to exit

4th of July Fireworks Show

Following the parade, there will be a 25-minute fireworks display beginning at approximately 9:15 p.m. from 37th & Seawall Jetty (a “fallout” radius/area will be blocked off, as determined by the Fire and Police Departments for Public Safety reasons). To listen to the music accompanying the show, download the app Pyrocast and use the code 8JUV.

Ruth Ann Ruiz, our feature’s editor, came to The Post Newspaper with 25+ years of journalism experience. She has written for The Tucson Citizen, The Arizona Daily Star, The Aztec Press, Tucson Lifestyles Magazine, Galveston County Daily News and Guidry News where she advanced her skills as a photojournalist. Her writing and photography have been filling our front page for two years. Her background also includes two published books, Coping with the Death of a Brother or Sister and Self Esteem, Team Mental Health. She also brings her broadcast journalism experiences from Southern Arizona to the Texas Gulf Coast. Most of her work is generated through her own initiative. Ruth has a sense of what makes the county special. We love the way she has taken on the task of not only reporting, writing, and photography but also finding so much of the best of Galveston County!!!

You may also like

Nothing’s Stopping Amy Purdy and She’s Coming to Galveston

Celebrate Independence Day with us at our parade on July 4

Fireworks and a Man Clothed in Camel Hair

Juneteenth Celebrated at Facility

Fourth of July Parade

JOIN US AT THIS YEAR AT THE LONE STAR BASH!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close