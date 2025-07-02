July 4th in Galveston

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

July 4 is steadily approaching, and this means that it is time for Galveston to begin Independence Day celebrations with the annual 4th of July Seawall parade and fireworks show!

4th of July Seawall Parade

The city is excited to announce the return of the annual 4th of July Parade, sponsored by the Galveston Firefighters Children’s Parade Krewe. It will include a variety of fun and unique floats. The parade will begin at 6:00 PM on Seawall Blvd at 22nd Street and proceed west to 45th Street. Participants interested in being in the parade are encouraged to visit http://www.galvestonparades.com.

Parade Line-up area – the following roads will be temporarily closed beginning on Friday, July 4 at 4:30 p.m. through 6 p.m.:

22nd Street (Seawall to Avenue P)

Seawall (21st to 22nd Street)

Parade Route – the following roads will be temporarily closed beginning on Friday, July 4 at 6:00 PM through 7:30 PM.

Begin at 22nd and Seawall

West on Seawall Blvd to 45th Street

North on 45th Street to exit

4th of July Fireworks Show

Following the parade, there will be a 25-minute fireworks display beginning at approximately 9:15 p.m. from 37th & Seawall Jetty (a “fallout” radius/area will be blocked off, as determined by the Fire and Police Departments for Public Safety reasons). To listen to the music accompanying the show, download the app Pyrocast and use the code 8JUV.