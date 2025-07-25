This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are Cheese and Bruce.

Meet Bruce (A038813) a 2 year old Staffie mix who’s been patiently waiting for his forever home since October 2024. He’s dog-friendly and always ready to play. Whether it’s a game of fetch or just running around with his buddies, Bruce is all in. He’s got a sweet nature and just wants to be part of a loving home. He’s been overlooked for too long and is more than ready for his chance. If you’re looking for a loyal, fun-loving companion, Bruce would love to meet you!

Give a big hello to Cheese (A040947) who is a 5 month old male Domestic Short Hair with a black and white coat. He is a playful, friendly “teenager” that thrives on attention and romping with his twin brother Ham (A040946). Toys and treats are welcome. Cheese’s bi-color markings are distinctive – white leggings in front, socks on his back paws and a cute black patch on his chin. His bright pink nose accents the peaked blaze on his winsome face. If you are looking for cuteness, fun and cuddles, come on in and ask to meet Cheese. He is waiting for his family and forever home.

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.

Cheese and Bruce will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday July 22nd – July 26th, 2025. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.