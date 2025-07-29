Reel in your next dinner

Freshly caught and prepared catfish is a notable dish in the American south. Catifsh is an oft-overlooked option elsewhere in the country, but more might pine for it if they knew of its mild, slightly sweet flavor that is similar to trout and white fish. Catfish is known for its firm, moist and dense texture, which holds up well in a variety of recipes. However, fried catfish remains a favorite way to prepare this catch.

Dish up this recipe for “Friday Night Fried Catfish with Tartar Sauce” from “Virgil’s Barbecue Road Trip Cookbook” (St. Martin’s Press) by Neal Corman the next time you’re craving something fishy and flavorful.

Friday Night Fried Catfish with Tartar Sauce

Serves 4

3/4 cup mayonnaise

1 hard-boiled egg, chopped

2 tablespoons capers

1 tablespoon finely chopped shallots

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

Juice of 1/2 lemon

1 tablespoon finely chopped scallions, greens only

11/2 tablespoons finely chopped celery

1/2 teaspoon Tabasco sauce

Catfish

21/2 cups canola oil

2 cups buttermilk

1/4 cup hot sauce

1 tablespoon favorite spice mix

1/2 teaspoon creole seasoning

2 cups Universal Flour (see below)

4 7- to 8-ounce fresh catfish fillets

2 lemons, cut into halves or wedges

1. In a small mixing bowl, blend all the tartar sauce ingredients. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

2. In a large, deep saucepan, heat the canola oil to approximately 350 F.

3. In a small mixing bowl, combine the buttermilk, hot sauce, spice Mix, and creole seasoning. Set out the Universal Flour in a separate small bowl.

4. Place the catfish in the buttermilk mixture for 3 minutes. Remove and dust with the Universal Flour. Shake off the excess and gently slide into the hot oil.

5. Fry the fillets for about 3 to 4 minutes, or until golden brown on one side. Flip and fry for 3 more minutes, or until golden brown. (Fry the fillets in two batches of two fillets each. They will be much easier to maneuver.)

6. Remove the fried fillets to a large plate covered in paper towels. Blot with paper towels to dry.

7. Serve immediately with 1/4 cup of tartar sauce and a lemon half for each fillet.

Universal Flour

Makes 31/2 cups

1 cup yellow cornmeal

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon granulated garlic

1 tablespoon granulated onion

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon dry mustard

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon cracked black pepper

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Combine all of the ingredients in a medium bowl. Whisk together until incorporated. Transfer to a covered container. Store in a cool and dry place. PC258094