Home NewsCommunityRecipesReel in your next dinner
Recipes

Reel in your next dinner

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

Freshly caught and prepared catfish is a notable dish in the American south. Catifsh is an oft-overlooked option elsewhere in the country, but more might pine for it if they knew of its mild, slightly sweet flavor that is similar to trout and white fish. Catfish is known for its firm, moist and dense texture, which holds up well in a variety of recipes. However, fried catfish remains a favorite way to prepare this catch.

Dish up this recipe for “Friday Night Fried Catfish with Tartar Sauce” from “Virgil’s Barbecue Road Trip Cookbook” (St. Martin’s Press) by Neal Corman the next time you’re craving something fishy and flavorful.

Friday Night Fried Catfish with Tartar Sauce

Serves 4

3/4 cup mayonnaise

1 hard-boiled egg, chopped

2 tablespoons capers

1 tablespoon finely chopped shallots

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

Juice of 1/2 lemon

1 tablespoon finely chopped scallions, greens only

11/2 tablespoons finely chopped celery

1/2 teaspoon Tabasco sauce

Catfish

21/2 cups canola oil

2 cups buttermilk

1/4 cup hot sauce

1 tablespoon favorite spice mix

1/2 teaspoon creole seasoning

2 cups Universal Flour (see below)

4 7- to 8-ounce fresh catfish fillets

2 lemons, cut into halves or wedges

1. In a small mixing bowl, blend all the tartar sauce ingredients. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

2. In a large, deep saucepan, heat the canola oil to approximately 350 F.

3. In a small mixing bowl, combine the buttermilk, hot sauce, spice Mix, and creole seasoning. Set out the Universal Flour in a separate small bowl.

4. Place the catfish in the buttermilk mixture for 3 minutes. Remove and dust with the Universal Flour. Shake off the excess and gently slide into the hot oil.

5. Fry the fillets for about 3 to 4 minutes, or until golden brown on one side. Flip and fry for 3 more minutes, or until golden brown. (Fry the fillets in two batches of two fillets each. They will be much easier to maneuver.)

6. Remove the fried fillets to a large plate covered in paper towels. Blot with paper towels to dry.

7. Serve immediately with 1/4 cup of tartar sauce and a lemon half for each fillet.

Universal Flour

Makes 31/2 cups

1 cup yellow cornmeal

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon granulated garlic

1 tablespoon granulated onion

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon dry mustard

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon cracked black pepper

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Combine all of the ingredients in a medium bowl. Whisk together until incorporated. Transfer to a covered container. Store in a cool and dry place. PC258094

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

You may also like

Warm up with a good breakfast

Turn to turkey for meals

Secrets to a great grilled cheese

Chicken gets spicy and smoky

Treat yourself to grilled lobster

There’s always room for pizza

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close