Clear Creek alum Collin McKinney played a role in Arizona’s run to the College World Series, appearing in 15 games and sporting a 3.98 ERA. McKinney did not allow a home run in 54.1 innings pitched while striking out 60. Photo Credit: Michael Sudhalter
Clear Creek alum Collin McKinney played a role in Arizona’s run to the College World Series
140
Clear Creek alum Collin McKinney played a role in Arizona’s run to the College World Series, appearing in 15 games and sporting a 3.98 ERA. McKinney did not allow a home run in 54.1 innings pitched while striking out 60. Photo Credit: Michael Sudhalter
Clear Creek alum Collin McKinney played a role in Arizona’s run to the College World Series, appearing in 15 games and sporting a 3.98 ERA. McKinney did not allow a home run in 54.1 innings pitched while striking out 60. Photo Credit: Michael Sudhalter