This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are Peanut and Ham.

Meet Peanut (A042010) a 1 year old Pit Bull mix with a heart full of sweetness. He’s dog friendly and loves playing with his pals. Always wagging his tail, Peanut has a great personality that wins everyone over. He’s the kind of dog who just wants to make you smile. Whether it’s playtime or cuddle time, he’s all in. Peanut is ready to find his forever home and a family to love.

Give a big Howdy to Ham (A040946), who is a 5 month old male Domestic Short Hair with a black and white coat. He is a playful, friendly “teenager” that thrives on attention and enjoys a good romp playing with toys. Ham’s vivid bi-color markings are distinctive – white tummy, chest and leggings with black patches front and back. His bright pink nose accents the peaked blaze on his winsome face. If you are looking for fun and cuddles, come on in and ask to meet Ham. His bags are packed, and Ham is ready for his own family and forever home.

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.

Ham and Peanut will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday Aug 5th – Aug 9th, 2025. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.