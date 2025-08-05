Celebrate Hispanic heritage with food

National Hispanic Heritage Month is an annual, month-long celebration that begins on September 15 and lasts through October 15. The month recognizes the culture, history and contributions of American citizens who can trace their lineages to Spain, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean.

There are many ways to commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month, including by enjoying culturally relevant foods. There’s no shortage of great recipes to enjoy during Hispanic Heritage Month, including this one for “Mixed Tostadas” from “The Complete Mexican, South American & Caribbean Cookbook” (Metro Books) by Jane Milton, Jenni Fleetwood and Marina Filippelli. Tostadas are like edible plates that can support many ingredients, as long as they aren’t too juicy.

Mixed Tostadas

Makes 14

Oil, for shallow frying

14 freshly prepared unbaked corn tortillas

1 cup mashed red kidney or pinto beans

1 iceberg lettuce, shredded

Olive oil and vinegar dressing (optional)

2 cooked chicken breast portions, skinned and thinly sliced

8 ounces guacamole

1 cup coarsely grated sharp cheddar cheese

Pickled jalapeño chiles, seeded and sliced, to taste

1. Heat the oil in a shallow frying pan and fry the corn tortillas, one by one, until golden brown on both sides and crisp but not hard.

2. Spread each tortilla with a layer of mashed pinto or kidney beans. Put a layer of shredded lettuce (which can either be left plain or lightly tossed with a little dressing) over the beans.

3. Arrange chicken slices on top of the lettuce. Carefully spread over a layer of the guacamole and finally sprinkle over the grated cheese.

4. Arrange the mixed tostadas on a large platter and serve immediately, while still warm. Use your hands to eat tostadas, as they are extremely messy.

Variations: Instead of chicken, try using shredded pork, ground beef or turkey, or sliced chorizo. For a more authentic taste, use queso fresco or feta cheese instead of cheddar. PC259167