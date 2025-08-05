Home NewsRep. Weber Demands Update on Downed NOAA Transmitter in Galveston County
Rep. Weber Demands Update on Downed NOAA Transmitter in Galveston County

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Rep. Randy Weber (TX-14) sent a letter to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) requesting an update on the status of the National Weather Radio (NWR) transmitter in Galveston, Texas, which has remained offline since a fire damaged the facility on March 25, 2025.

“I am writing to express my serious concern regarding the continued outage of the National Weather Radio (NWR) transmitter in Galveston, Texas,” the letter states.  “On March 25, 2025, the facility housing this transmitter was severely damaged by a fire and the transmitter has remained offline since.  For 126 days, my constituents have not had access to KHB40, the service that provides advanced warning and real-time information during severe weather events.  Alarmingly, 58 of these days have fallen within this hurricane season, a period of heightened risk for our coastal communities.  Let me emphasize—time is not on our side, as these storms can strike at any time.”

“This transmitter is a vital lifeline for our coastal communities, especially during hurricane season, which we’re right in the thick of,” said Rep. Weber. “Folks back home have every right to be frustrated. They count on this service to keep their families safe. My office has contacted NOAA, and after receiving no clear response, we are now sending a formal letter to demand transparency and accountability. This delay is unacceptable. Our communities deserve answers and action. NOAA needs to stop dragging its feet, be upfront with the public, and provide a clear plan to get this critical system back online.”Read the letter here.

