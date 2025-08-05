Galveston-based Holy Family Catholic School Named a Finalist for 

The Daily News Readers’ Choice Awards in the Private Schools Category, 2025-2026 Academic Year Begins on Thursday, Aug. 14.

GALVESTON, Texas ( July 31, 2025) – Holy Family Catholic School in Galveston has been named one of five finalists in the private school category for The Daily News’ Readers’ Choice 2025 Awards. The voting opens July 31 and runs through 11:59 p.m. Central Time on Aug.28. Winners will be announced on Sept. 27 in a special publication inserted in the weekend edition of The Daily News and online.

Holy Family Catholic School is located at 2601 Ursuline Street in Galveston. Private tours of the school are welcomed and encouraged.

The Holy Family Catholic School 2025-2026 Academic Year will begin on Thursday, Aug. 14. Parents and legal guardians who are interested in enrolling children in pre-kindergarten (3 years old or 4 years old by Sept. 1) through eighth grade classes for the upcoming school year or any time in the future are invited to request information on the school’s website, www.hfcsgalv.org.

Father Jude Ezuma serves as the school pastor; Jeanna Porter serves as the school principal; Dayna Owens serves as the president of the student advisory council; and Joe Bahun serves as development director. Father Jude and Porter also serve as members of the student advisory council.

“We are honored to be included as a finalist for The Daily News’ Readers’ Choice 2025 Awards. Holy Family Catholic School is committed to offering a superior academic program, small class sizes that are conducive to individualized instruction, advanced technology, and an environment that nurtures the development of the whole child,” Porter commented.

She added, “Our mission is to shape our students into saints and scholars who will contribute to society in a meaningful and memorable way as young people and as adults. Our faculty and staff are specifically trained in addressing the spiritual, emotional, mental, and physical needs of our students who range in age from 3 years old to 14 years old.”

“Our school educates our students with proven, long-standing educational principles combined with technology initiatives that challenge our students intellectually. Our learning environment is family-oriented and is based on a strong Catholic identity. Holy Family Catholic School welcomes children from all religious backgrounds who come together for their total educational and moral development,” Porter said.

Holy Family Catholic School is launching its inaugural Saints and Scholar Endowment Fund Drive starting Aug. 1, 2025. The fundraising goal is $100,000. This endowment fund will be used to retain and attract faculty, provide financial assistance for students, continue to address evolving technology needs of students and teachers, and maintain the school’s historic campus. Donations in any amount are greatly appreciated and can be made through a QR Code accessible here.

History and Affiliations

Holy Family Catholic School traces its lineage back to 1847 when a group of Ursuline nuns came to Galveston Island after being recruited from New Orleans by Jean-Marie Odin, the first bishop of the Diocese of Galveston. These nuns established the Ursuline Academy. The nuns eventually built a convent, chapel, and school building that occupied the property where the current Holy Family School is located today. Many Ursuline nuns are buried on its premises.

Holy Family Catholic School is accredited by the Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops and is affiliated with Ruah Woods: Inspiring the Culture of Life. The school is a member of ASCD (Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development), the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce, the National Catholic Education Association, and Texas Private Schools Association.