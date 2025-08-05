Global Nonprofit DSNDP Volunteers From [Texas] participate in Cleanliness Drive!

On Aug 03rd ,2025, Texas State residents joined hands as dedicated volunteers

of the global non-profit organization Dr. Shri. Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari

Pratishthan (DSNDP), undertaking a Adopt-A-Highway cleanup drive in

collaboration with the Texas Department of Transportation(TxDOT) at the

Needville, Texas, 77461. This cleanliness drive by DSNDP drew #volunteers at

Ford Bend County who collected 7 big size bags of trash between FM 361/FM

1994 upto Seiler Rd resulting in collection of around 105 pounds of waste.

In alignment with the motto “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (The world is one

family), DSNDP aims to foster a brighter future by advocating for cleanliness

drives in collaboration with the US government by undertaking nationwide

cleanliness drives since July 2022. These activities are executed under the

guidance of the founders of the organisation Dr. Shri Appasaheb

Dharmadhikari and Dr. Shri Sachindada Dharmadhikari.



Earlier in Texas, the organization also carried out 39 cleanliness activities that

includes Adopt-a-Road, Adopt-a-Highway, Storm Drain marking etc. across 8

cities involving a total of 453 volunteers who worked for around 732 volunteer

hours, collected 273 bags of waste resulting in approx. 4095 pounds of trash.

Within the North America continent, DSNDP continues to collaborate with 18

states and 74 cities across the United States for nationwide cleanliness drives

including 24 different programs such as Adopt-Highway/Park/Beach/ Street/

River etc. During these cleanliness drives, DSNDP has successfully engaged 3022

volunteers, actively collecting 47250 pounds of trash, resulting in significant

cost savings for the government. The organization has received accolades from

various state and county governments in the form of 67 certificates and 97

signboards within the nation.

The organisation is also involved in tree plantation across 15 states and 37 cities

within the US. DSNDP is also involved in health initiatives such as the Women’s

Cancer Awareness Conference successfully hosted in February 2023 and blood/

plasma donation drives in Canada and the United States in recent years. DSNDP

also recently organised a Mega Cleanliness Drive and Tree Conservation Event

across 21 locations simultaneously to celebrate Earth Day 2024.

For more information, please visit https://www.dsndp.com.