Galveston College instructor participates in Gulf marine research at Flower Garden Banks

GALVESTON, Texas (July 29, 2025) – Galveston College biology instructor Jacquelyn
Cresswell, Ph.D., contributed to ongoing marine research efforts at the Flower Garden
Banks National Marine Sanctuary (FGBNMS) as part of a National Oceanic and
Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)-led expedition last summer that was featured in a
Houston-area television special.
Cresswell, who teaches courses in biology, science and business at Galveston College,
joined a research team aboard an offshore mission in the Gulf of Mexico in summer

  1. The project focused on studying and protecting the vibrant ecosystems of the
    Flower Garden Banks, one of the healthiest coral reef systems in the continental United
    States.
    “It was an incredible opportunity to be part of this mission and to help communicate the
    value of our marine resources,” said Cresswell. “This kind of work not only supports
    critical conservation efforts, but also inspires the next generation of scientists, many of
    whom are right here at Galveston College.”
    In March 2025, Cresswell shared highlights from the research expedition with the GC
    campus community during a luncheon presentation, offering insight into the sanctuary’s
    scientific work and emphasizing the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration in
    advancing marine conservation.
    The broader work of the NOAA Flower Garden Banks team, including the expedition
    Cresswell participated in, was featured in a special television program that aired across
    Houston in April. The program, produced in partnership with NOAA Flower Garden
    Banks National Marine Sanctuary, Moody Gardens, and a local media outlet, brought
    viewers aboard the research vessel and offered an immersive look at the sanctuary’s
    efforts.
    Cresswell’s involvement in the expedition underscores GC’s commitment to providing
    students with opportunities that connect classroom learning to real-world science. By

participating with NOAA and the sanctuary team, she brings valuable hands-on
experience back to her students, helping them understand how science, policy and
community engagement are all involved in protecting vital natural resources.
For more information about GC’s Biology program, call 409-944-4242 or visit
www.gc.edu.
ABOUT GALVESTON COLLEGE
Galveston College was founded in 1967 and is a comprehensive community college
providing the residents of Galveston Island and the surrounding region with academic,
workforce development, continuing education and community service programs.

#

CUTLINE:
Galveston College Biology Instructor, Jacquelyn Cresswell, worked with a NOAA-led
research team aboard an offshore expedition in the Gulf of Mexico in the summer of

  1. (PHOTO BY JESSE CANCELMO)

