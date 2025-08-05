Galveston College instructor participates in Gulf marine research at Flower Garden Banks

GALVESTON, Texas (July 29, 2025) – Galveston College biology instructor Jacquelyn

Cresswell, Ph.D., contributed to ongoing marine research efforts at the Flower Garden

Banks National Marine Sanctuary (FGBNMS) as part of a National Oceanic and

Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)-led expedition last summer that was featured in a

Houston-area television special.

Cresswell, who teaches courses in biology, science and business at Galveston College,

joined a research team aboard an offshore mission in the Gulf of Mexico in summer

The project focused on studying and protecting the vibrant ecosystems of the

Flower Garden Banks, one of the healthiest coral reef systems in the continental United

States.

“It was an incredible opportunity to be part of this mission and to help communicate the

value of our marine resources,” said Cresswell. “This kind of work not only supports

critical conservation efforts, but also inspires the next generation of scientists, many of

whom are right here at Galveston College.”

In March 2025, Cresswell shared highlights from the research expedition with the GC

campus community during a luncheon presentation, offering insight into the sanctuary’s

scientific work and emphasizing the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration in

advancing marine conservation.

The broader work of the NOAA Flower Garden Banks team, including the expedition

Cresswell participated in, was featured in a special television program that aired across

Houston in April. The program, produced in partnership with NOAA Flower Garden

Banks National Marine Sanctuary, Moody Gardens, and a local media outlet, brought

viewers aboard the research vessel and offered an immersive look at the sanctuary’s

efforts.

Cresswell’s involvement in the expedition underscores GC’s commitment to providing

students with opportunities that connect classroom learning to real-world science. By

participating with NOAA and the sanctuary team, she brings valuable hands-on

experience back to her students, helping them understand how science, policy and

community engagement are all involved in protecting vital natural resources.

For more information about GC’s Biology program, call 409-944-4242 or visit

www.gc.edu.

