Home NewsGeneralActing Comptroller Announces $133.2 Million in Expected Savings During Texas Sales Tax Holiday, Aug. 8-10
General

Acting Comptroller Announces $133.2 Million in Expected Savings During Texas Sales Tax Holiday, Aug. 8-10

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

(MIDLAND) — Acting Texas Comptroller Kelly Hancock today announced that Texas families are expected to save an estimated $133.2 million in state and local sales taxes during this year’s sales tax holiday, which runs Friday, Aug. 8, through midnight Sunday, Aug. 10.

“Back-to-school costs can add up fast,” said Hancock, who announced this year’s projected savings during a business visit to a major retailer in Midland. “Whether you prefer to shop in person or online, this tax-free weekend helps families stretch their hard-earned dollars, saving about $8 for every $100 spent. Texans have saved more than $2 billion since this tradition began in 1999, and we’re glad to keep it operating.”

During the three-day event, Texans can purchase a wide range of items tax-free, including most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks priced under $100. Diapers — both cloth and disposable — are also exempt from sales tax, and certain sanitizers and wipes with a drug facts label are tax-free year-round. The exemption applies whether shoppers buy items in stores, online, by telephone or by mail.

Shoppers using layaway also can benefit. Items placed on layaway or final payments made on existing layaway purchases during the holiday are tax-free, provided the individual item price remains below $100.

If a retailer mistakenly charges sales tax on a qualifying item, customers may request a refund directly from the seller or they can contact the Comptroller’s office for assistance. For more information about sales tax refunds, go to the Comptroller’s website.

The Texas Legislature determines both the dates of the sales tax holiday and the list of qualifying items each year. A full list of tax-free items is available at TexasTaxHoliday.org.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

You may also like

October 24 high school football game between Clear Springs and Dickinson Rivalry

Little Stings Football Camp will be held at Stingaree Stadium from July...

STATEMENT FROM COMMISSIONER DAWNBUCKINGHAM REGARDING CATASTROPHICFLOODING IN THE TEXAS HILL COUNTRY

FAMILY AND FRIENDS SPEAK OUT ABOUT LOVED ONE’S JAIL DEATH THREE INMATES DIE...

Friendswood girls’ lacrosse team was recently honored at the FISD administration

BSF 10 YEAR ANNIVERSARY!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close