Acting Comptroller Announces $133.2 Million in Expected Savings During Texas Sales Tax Holiday, Aug. 8-10

(MIDLAND) — Acting Texas Comptroller Kelly Hancock today announced that Texas families are expected to save an estimated $133.2 million in state and local sales taxes during this year’s sales tax holiday, which runs Friday, Aug. 8, through midnight Sunday, Aug. 10.

“Back-to-school costs can add up fast,” said Hancock, who announced this year’s projected savings during a business visit to a major retailer in Midland. “Whether you prefer to shop in person or online, this tax-free weekend helps families stretch their hard-earned dollars, saving about $8 for every $100 spent. Texans have saved more than $2 billion since this tradition began in 1999, and we’re glad to keep it operating.”

During the three-day event, Texans can purchase a wide range of items tax-free, including most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks priced under $100. Diapers — both cloth and disposable — are also exempt from sales tax, and certain sanitizers and wipes with a drug facts label are tax-free year-round. The exemption applies whether shoppers buy items in stores, online, by telephone or by mail.

Shoppers using layaway also can benefit. Items placed on layaway or final payments made on existing layaway purchases during the holiday are tax-free, provided the individual item price remains below $100.

If a retailer mistakenly charges sales tax on a qualifying item, customers may request a refund directly from the seller or they can contact the Comptroller’s office for assistance. For more information about sales tax refunds, go to the Comptroller’s website.

The Texas Legislature determines both the dates of the sales tax holiday and the list of qualifying items each year. A full list of tax-free items is available at TexasTaxHoliday.org.