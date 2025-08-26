Texas City’s Sting Family Day & Pep Rally will be held on August 16 at Texas City High School from 9 AM to noon. The event will also include a pep rally at 9:30 AM along with food trucks, vendors, games, a dodgeball tournament, and much more. The public is welcome to attend in support of the students, athletes and community.
