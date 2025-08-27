MOORE MEMORIAL PUBLIC LIBRARY SEPTEMBER 2025 EVENTS

Children’s Events:
Toddler Storytime
For ages 1 – 3
Tuesdays, September 9, 16, 23, and 30 at 10 a.m.
Toddlers will listen to stories, sing/move to music and
action rhymes, and enjoy bubbles and playtime with
others.
Preschool Storytime
For ages 3 – 5
Wednesdays, September 10, 17, and 24 at 10 a.m.
Preschoolers will hear stories, sing/dance to music
and rhymes, then enjoy fingerplays and a fun craft or
special activity.
Mothers and Babies
Thursdays, September 11, 18, and 25 from 10 a.m.
– 12 p.m.
This is a 6-Week Parenting class for expecting
or new parents (ages 0 – 3) facilitated by the Depelchin Children’s Center. To register, go to https://bit.
ly/4d9khMJ?r=qr or contact Sharon Parker at sparker@depelchin.org.
Hispanic Heritage Month Craft
For ages 5 – 12 Saturday, September 20 at 1 p.m.
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at the library.
Choose from an assortment of crafts inspired by artwork from different Latin American countries including a cardboard version of alebrejes, a paper mola
design, piñatas, and more! Tasty snacks and beverages will also be provided.
Teen Events:
Teen Anime & Manga Club
For ages 12 – 18 Friday, September 5 at 3:30 p.m.
Watch AD-FREE episodes of the most popular
anime available while enjoying authentic Japanese
snacks and soda.
Jackbox and Board Game Friday
For ages 12 – 18 Friday, September 12 at 3:30 p.m.
Come try out our interesting board games or enjoy our digital JackBox Games collection. Be sure to
bring your smart device!
Creativity Club
For ages 12 – 18 Friday, September 19 at 3:30 p.m.
Need a calm, quiet place to work on your
art, writing, etc.? Stop by the library and
chat with other creatives as you work on
your project! Quick crafts will be provided
for those wanting to join in.
AMOCO FCU Presents Money Moves
101: Banking Tips for Teens
For ages 12 – 18
Wednesday, September 24 at 5 p.m.
REGISTRATION PREFERRED; WALKINS WELCOME. Our Financial Courses
for Students are back! Stop by the
library to learn common tasks associated
with managing checking accounts, learn
about overdrafts and how to prevent them,
and learn about ways to manage your
money online while keeping your account
safe from hackers. To register, please call
the YA Librarian at (409) 949-3008 or email
mrocio@texascitytx.gov.
Dungeons & Dragons Club
For ages 12 – 18
Friday, September 26 at 3:30 p.m.
See if your character will survive the harrowing situations posed by the dungeon
master! More details about the mission/questline will
follow at the meeting. Currently hosting one-shot adventures.
Adult Events:
ESL Conversation Circle
Tuesdays, September 2 and 16 at 5:30 p.m.
Do you need to practice your English Skills? Join
us for some informal conversation and role-play to
improve your English skills. / ¿Necesitas practicar tus
en inglés? Únase a nosotros para una conversación
informal y un juego de roles para mejorar sus en inglés.
Henna Class for Adults
Saturday, September 6 at 11 a.m.
REGISTRATION REQUIRED. Join Ms. Macy Ulbricht at the library as she provides a brief history of
the henna plant, how it’s used artistically, and the artform of henna/mehndi. Attendees will also learn how
to make henna paste, draw designs on paper or their
own hands, and learn how to care for these designs.
To register, call (409) 643-5973 or email jlandrum@
texascitytx.gov.
Growing & Nourishing: Health Communities
Garden Course
Mondays, September 8, 15, 22, and 29 at 10 a.m.
REGISTRATION REQUIRED. Join Sharon Mitchiner, the Nutrition Education Associate at Texas A&M
AgriLife, at the library for the start of a 6-week gardening course! Learn how to build, maintain, and plant a
container garden. To register, visit the Info Desk at
the library or call (409) 643-5975. This course is provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.
Ser y Hacer U.S. Citizenship Class
Mondays, September 8, 15, 22, and 29 at 5 p.m.
REGISTRATION REQUIRED. This program is for
US green card holders who anticipate beginning the
naturalization process. Free for adults; to register,
call (409) 888-0062 or email Magdalena Alvarado at
magdaal1@yahoo.com.
Bring Your Own Book Club (BYOB Club)
Tuesday, September 9 at 5:30 p.m.
Join likeminded bibliophiles for our monthly book
club! Bring your ideas for topics and genres to cover
as well as your current read(s).
Adult Anime & Manga Club (18+)
Wednesday, September 10 at 5:30 p.m.
Spend time with fellow anime and manga fans and
watch adult-oriented anime together.
Small Business Success Series: AI – Your Unpaid Business Partner
Tuesday, September 16 at 5:30 p.m.
REGISTRATION REQUIRED. Technology allows a
business to be more efficient, and with the explosion
of AI, businesses can now maximize their efficiencies if they know how to use it. Join us at this session
and explore the basics of using AI in your business.
You’ll receive valuable tips guaranteed to save you
time and money. Highlights will include best practices
when using AI, how AI can be used for routine business tasks, and specific AI tools to use in your business. This session is intended for business owners
and employees wanting to leverage technology to
save time and money. To register for this event, visit
https://www.sbdc.uh.edu/assnfe/ev.asp?ID=15641.
Facilitated by Amy Reid with the Galveston County
Small Business Development Center.
Texas City Ancestry Searchers: Women Airforce Service Pilots
Wednesday, September 17 at 10 a.m.
Join us for a presentation on the ‘Women Airforce
Service Pilots’ or WASP organization that was created to free up male pilots for combat duty in World
War II. Learn about this civilian program, that was an
experiment to evaluate whether women could manage the duties of military pilots.
Adult Board Game Night
Tuesday, September 23 at 5:30 p.m.
Want to make new friends or learn how to play new
games? Got a game you want to share with other
players? Stop by the library on the fourth Tuesday of
every month!
Computer Classes [REGISTRATION REQUIRED. Visit the Info Desk or call (409) 643-5977
to register]:
Basic Android Phone
Friday, September 5 at 10 a.m.
Learn how to use Font Group tools, use advanced
Copy/Paste; use bullet/numbered lists; use paragraph/margin spacing tool; change page layout; and
use templates. Basic Mouse Friday, September 12 at
10 a.m. Learn to recognize terms and the difference
between left and right clicking; understand scrolling
and practice mouse use.
Basic Computer
Friday, September 19 at 10 a.m.
Learn basic computer terms, how to open basic
programs, change settings, and navigate common
keyboard commands.
Basic Windows
Friday, September 26 at 10 a.m.
REGISTRATION REQUIRED. Learn how to navigate through settings, find & organize apps, navigate
through email on the phone, change notifications,
and use a browser. To register, visit the Info Desk at
the library or call (409) 643-5975.
Moore Memorial Public Library is located at
1701 9th Ave. N., Texas City, TX 77590.
