MOORE MEMORIAL PUBLIC LIBRARY SEPTEMBER 2025 EVENTS

Children’s Events:

Toddler Storytime

For ages 1 – 3

Tuesdays, September 9, 16, 23, and 30 at 10 a.m.

Toddlers will listen to stories, sing/move to music and

action rhymes, and enjoy bubbles and playtime with

others.

Preschool Storytime

For ages 3 – 5

Wednesdays, September 10, 17, and 24 at 10 a.m.

Preschoolers will hear stories, sing/dance to music

and rhymes, then enjoy fingerplays and a fun craft or

special activity.

Mothers and Babies

Thursdays, September 11, 18, and 25 from 10 a.m.

– 12 p.m.

This is a 6-Week Parenting class for expecting

or new parents (ages 0 – 3) facilitated by the Depelchin Children’s Center. To register, go to https://bit.

ly/4d9khMJ?r=qr or contact Sharon Parker at sparker@depelchin.org.

Hispanic Heritage Month Craft

For ages 5 – 12 Saturday, September 20 at 1 p.m.

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at the library.

Choose from an assortment of crafts inspired by artwork from different Latin American countries including a cardboard version of alebrejes, a paper mola

design, piñatas, and more! Tasty snacks and beverages will also be provided.

Teen Events:

Teen Anime & Manga Club

For ages 12 – 18 Friday, September 5 at 3:30 p.m.

Watch AD-FREE episodes of the most popular

anime available while enjoying authentic Japanese

snacks and soda.

Jackbox and Board Game Friday

For ages 12 – 18 Friday, September 12 at 3:30 p.m.

Come try out our interesting board games or enjoy our digital JackBox Games collection. Be sure to

bring your smart device!

Creativity Club

For ages 12 – 18 Friday, September 19 at 3:30 p.m.

Need a calm, quiet place to work on your

art, writing, etc.? Stop by the library and

chat with other creatives as you work on

your project! Quick crafts will be provided

for those wanting to join in.

AMOCO FCU Presents Money Moves

101: Banking Tips for Teens

For ages 12 – 18

Wednesday, September 24 at 5 p.m.

REGISTRATION PREFERRED; WALKINS WELCOME. Our Financial Courses

for Students are back! Stop by the

library to learn common tasks associated

with managing checking accounts, learn

about overdrafts and how to prevent them,

and learn about ways to manage your

money online while keeping your account

safe from hackers. To register, please call

the YA Librarian at (409) 949-3008 or email

mrocio@texascitytx.gov.

Dungeons & Dragons Club

For ages 12 – 18

Friday, September 26 at 3:30 p.m.

See if your character will survive the harrowing situations posed by the dungeon

master! More details about the mission/questline will

follow at the meeting. Currently hosting one-shot adventures.

Adult Events:

ESL Conversation Circle

Tuesdays, September 2 and 16 at 5:30 p.m.

Do you need to practice your English Skills? Join

us for some informal conversation and role-play to

improve your English skills. / ¿Necesitas practicar tus

en inglés? Únase a nosotros para una conversación

informal y un juego de roles para mejorar sus en inglés.

Henna Class for Adults

Saturday, September 6 at 11 a.m.

REGISTRATION REQUIRED. Join Ms. Macy Ulbricht at the library as she provides a brief history of

the henna plant, how it’s used artistically, and the artform of henna/mehndi. Attendees will also learn how

to make henna paste, draw designs on paper or their

own hands, and learn how to care for these designs.

To register, call (409) 643-5973 or email jlandrum@

texascitytx.gov.

Growing & Nourishing: Health Communities

Garden Course

Mondays, September 8, 15, 22, and 29 at 10 a.m.

REGISTRATION REQUIRED. Join Sharon Mitchiner, the Nutrition Education Associate at Texas A&M

AgriLife, at the library for the start of a 6-week gardening course! Learn how to build, maintain, and plant a

container garden. To register, visit the Info Desk at

the library or call (409) 643-5975. This course is provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.

Ser y Hacer U.S. Citizenship Class

Mondays, September 8, 15, 22, and 29 at 5 p.m.

REGISTRATION REQUIRED. This program is for

US green card holders who anticipate beginning the

naturalization process. Free for adults; to register,

call (409) 888-0062 or email Magdalena Alvarado at

magdaal1@yahoo.com.

Bring Your Own Book Club (BYOB Club)

Tuesday, September 9 at 5:30 p.m.

Join likeminded bibliophiles for our monthly book

club! Bring your ideas for topics and genres to cover

as well as your current read(s).

Adult Anime & Manga Club (18+)

Wednesday, September 10 at 5:30 p.m.

Spend time with fellow anime and manga fans and

watch adult-oriented anime together.

Small Business Success Series: AI – Your Unpaid Business Partner

Tuesday, September 16 at 5:30 p.m.

REGISTRATION REQUIRED. Technology allows a

business to be more efficient, and with the explosion

of AI, businesses can now maximize their efficiencies if they know how to use it. Join us at this session

and explore the basics of using AI in your business.

You’ll receive valuable tips guaranteed to save you

time and money. Highlights will include best practices

when using AI, how AI can be used for routine business tasks, and specific AI tools to use in your business. This session is intended for business owners

and employees wanting to leverage technology to

save time and money. To register for this event, visit

https://www.sbdc.uh.edu/assnfe/ev.asp?ID=15641.

Facilitated by Amy Reid with the Galveston County

Small Business Development Center.

Texas City Ancestry Searchers: Women Airforce Service Pilots

Wednesday, September 17 at 10 a.m.

Join us for a presentation on the ‘Women Airforce

Service Pilots’ or WASP organization that was created to free up male pilots for combat duty in World

War II. Learn about this civilian program, that was an

experiment to evaluate whether women could manage the duties of military pilots.

Adult Board Game Night

Tuesday, September 23 at 5:30 p.m.

Want to make new friends or learn how to play new

games? Got a game you want to share with other

players? Stop by the library on the fourth Tuesday of

every month!

Computer Classes [REGISTRATION REQUIRED. Visit the Info Desk or call (409) 643-5977

to register]:

Basic Android Phone

Friday, September 5 at 10 a.m.

Learn how to use Font Group tools, use advanced

Copy/Paste; use bullet/numbered lists; use paragraph/margin spacing tool; change page layout; and

use templates. Basic Mouse Friday, September 12 at

10 a.m. Learn to recognize terms and the difference

between left and right clicking; understand scrolling

and practice mouse use.

Basic Computer

Friday, September 19 at 10 a.m.

Learn basic computer terms, how to open basic

programs, change settings, and navigate common

keyboard commands.

Basic Windows

Friday, September 26 at 10 a.m.

REGISTRATION REQUIRED. Learn how to navigate through settings, find & organize apps, navigate

through email on the phone, change notifications,

and use a browser. To register, visit the Info Desk at

the library or call (409) 643-5975.

Moore Memorial Public Library is located at

1701 9th Ave. N., Texas City, TX 77590.