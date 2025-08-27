TxDOT: Keep Kids Safe by Driving Kind and Courteous

Safety Tips for Driving in School Zones and Around Buses

AUSTIN – As children across the state gather school supplies, say goodbye to summer and prepare for a new year of classes, Texas drivers are also getting ready for school traffic to return. That’s why the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is sharing driving tips to help keep kids safe in school zones and around school buses. By treating children, bus drivers and each other with kindness and respect, we can prevent crashes.

School zones can be hectic places with students hopping on and off buses or darting between cars to cross the street, and drivers may become distracted or impatient. Tragically, crashes can and do happen. Just last year, there were 781 traffic crashes in school zones and 2,480 collisions involving school buses in Texas.

Most of these crashes involved driver inattention or speeding, and some were deadly. Two people were killed in Texas school zone crashes last year and another 11 were killed in crashes involving school buses.

To prevent these tragedies, TxDOT is launching its “Be Safe. Drive Smart” Back to School safety campaign to urge drivers to slow down, avoid distractions and follow all traffic laws. As school starts again, it’s also a great time for parents and guardians to share school zone safety tips with young children.

Tips for driving in school zones

Look for flashing school zone lights in the morning and afternoon. Be aware that traffic patterns around schools may have changed since last year.

Stay alert and put your phone away. Using a handheld electronic device while driving in an active school zone is against the law.

Stop and yield the right of way to pedestrians, cyclists or other vulnerable road users in a crosswalk. The Lisa Torry Smith Act of 2021 enhanced the penalties for failing to follow the law and protect people in crosswalks. Seriously injuring someone who is lawfully in a crosswalk is now a state jail felony.

Obey school zone speed limits. Traffic fines increase in school zones.

Know where to go. Drop off and pick up your kids in your school’s designated areas, not in the middle of the street.

Be on the lookout for children gathered at bus stops.

Watch out for children who might dart across the street or between vehicles.

Tips for drivers sharing the road with school buses

Follow school buses at a safe distance. Remember they make frequent stops.

Stop for school buses. Do not pass a school bus if you see flashing red lights or an extended stop sign, regardless of which direction you’re headed, unless the bus is on the opposite side of a divided highway. Continue once the bus has moved, the lights stop flashing or the bus driver signals it’s okay to pass.

Look out for children around buses and remember that they may not always look for vehicles before crossing the street.

Violations can result in a fine of up to $1,250 for a first offense.

Tips for children walking or biking to school

Use sidewalks. If there’s not one, it’s best to walk on the left side of the street, facing traffic.

Cross the street only at intersections or marked crosswalks. Look left, right and left again before crossing.

Pay close attention to crossing guards and obey their instructions.

Make eye contact with drivers before crossing the street. Never assume a driver sees you.

Look both ways for traffic when stepping off a bus or from behind parked vehicles.

Always wear a helmet when riding a bicycle or scooter.

Stay alert. Phones or other electronic devices are distractions and can take your eyes and ears off the road.

Follow all traffic rules, signs and signals.

The information contained in this report represents reportable data collected from the Texas Peace Officer’s Crash Report (CR-3). This information was received and processed by the department as of May 19, 2025. To view additional traffic safety data, visit TxDOT’s Traffic Safety Data Portal online.

