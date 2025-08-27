Rotary Club of Galveston Island donates $5,258 to flood relief efforts in Kerr County

GALVESTON, Texas (Aug. 25, 2025) – The Rotary Club of Galveston Island and its Foundation has contributed $5,258 to support disaster relief efforts for the victims of the catastrophic flooding in Kerr County, which claimed the lives of more than 100 people, including children.

The donation was presented during the Rotary Club’s weekly meeting on Aug. 5, 2025, at The San Luis Resort in Galveston. The funds will go directly toward helping survivors and families affected by the flooding, providing critical support during this time of loss and recovery.

“Our hearts are with the families of the flood victims,” said Dan Hinson, president of the Rotary Club of Galveston Island. “This tragedy has touched all of us deeply, and it’s a reminder of the importance of community and compassion in the face of hardship. Through Rotary, we can offer support and hope to families who are grieving and beginning the long process of rebuilding their lives.”

Rotary International and its local clubs are committed to service above self, and the Rotary Club of Galveston Island continues that tradition by responding to urgent needs both locally and across the state. In the aftermath of the flooding in Kerr County on July 4, 2025, the club mobilized quickly to provide resources that would aid in relief and recovery efforts.

For more information about the Rotary Club of Galveston Island or how to become a member, please call 409-795-4097, or visit https://islandrotary.com/.

About the Rotary Club of Galveston Island

The Rotary Club of Galveston Island was founded on July 19, 1976, as the first Rotary Club of the Bicentennial. The original Rotary Club of Chicago was formed by Paul Harris on Feb. 23, 1905. Today, Rotary has more than 45,000 clubs and 1.2 million members worldwide. Its mission is to provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through fellowship of business, professional and community leaders.

The Rotary Club of Galveston Island raised $5,258 to support the disaster relief effort for the victims of the flooding in Kerr County, Texas. The check was presented by Rotary Club President Dan Hinson, left, and the club’s Past President, Marty Fluke, on Aug. 5, 2025, during the club’s weekly meeting at The San Luis Resort in Galveston. (COURTESY PHOTO)