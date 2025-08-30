Citizen’s Police Academy – Class #14 

Home NewsCommunityCitizen’s Police Academy – Class #14 
Ever wondered what it’s like to be behind the badge? Here’s your chance!

Join the La Marque Police Department for our 9-week Citizen’s Police Academy and get an inside look at how YOUR police department operates.

Dates of Citizen’s Police Academy

• Start: September 18, 2025

• End: November 13, 2025

• Classes: Every Thursday

• Time: 11:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. (Lunch is provided.)

• Application Deadline: Thursday, September 11, 2025

Class Size: Limited to 15 participants!

Topics Include:

• Patrol Procedures

• Criminal Investigations

• Juvenile Laws

• Search & Seizure

• Traffic Enforcement

• Special Response Team (SRT)

• And MORE!

This academy is taught by real law enforcement officers to connect you with the work we do and the community we serve.

Attached is an application to attend this course.  Complete the application and either drop it off at the police department or email it to: lmcpa@cityoflamarque.org

Apply now before spots fill up!

