Sen. Bettencourt’s Bill to Stop Political Fundraising During Special Sessions Passes Senate

SB 19, a Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Priority Filed during 2nd called 89th Special Session
Austin, TX – Senator Paul Bettencourt (R-Houston) filed legislation, Senate Bill 19 (SB 19),
at the request of Lt. Governor Dan Patrick during the second called Special Session of the 89th
Legislature by Governor Greg Abbott. The bill, which passed the Senate with a bi-partisan, 21-6
vote, prohibits political fundraising by members of the Legislative and Executive branches during
special sessions, extending the same restrictions already in place during regular sessions. SB 19
now heads to the Texas House for further consideration.
“Concerns have been raised about legislative members fundraising during special
sessions, for quorum breaks and fundraising events, so the logical extension is to make
special sessions operate under the same rules as regular sessions when passing laws,”
said Senator Bettencourt.
Under SB 19, from the start of a special session until its adjournment, beginning Sept 1st of odd
numbered years, political contributions may not be made or accepted by:
➢ Statewide officeholders,
➢ Members of the Legislature, or
➢ Specific-purpose committees supporting, opposing, or assisting either.
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on the filing of SB 19: “I asked Sen. Bettencourt to file the bill and believe
we will have the votes to pass it out. Why? 1) It’s consistent with the regular legislative
session rules that prohibit fundraising in session while passing bills. 2) It greatly reduces
quorum breaks because outsiders will not be able to fund the costs to travel outside Texas.
3) It will cut down on the number of special sessions and their length. Members want to
complete their work quickly and effectively, so they can return home to their families and
regular jobs. We’ve had nine special sessions in just the last 5 years. That’s just too many.”
Special sessions are designated for emergency issues or critical unfinished bills that don’t pass
by the end of a regular session. However, in recent developments during a special session,
Senator Bettencourt emphasized on the Senate floor that taxpayer money should never be used
on avoidable delays or roll over special sessions caused by political fundraising distractions.
“Public policy must come first, every session.” Bettencourt concludes. “That’s why I filed SB
19: to keep legislators focused on the people’s business, not political fundraising or costly
quorum breaks.”
SB 19 applies only to contributions made after its effective date and would take immediate effect
if approved by two-thirds of both chambers.
SB 19 now heads to the Texas House Committee on Elections by Chairman Matt Shaheen who
filed related legislation.

