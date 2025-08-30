This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are Pebbles and Sage.

Meet Sage (A039217) 2 year old Cattle Dog mix who’s been waiting over 200 days for her forever home. She’s sweet, dog-friendly, and always ready to make new friends. Sage has a soft spot for treats and will happily sit by your side for one. She’s been patient and hopeful, watching others find homes while she still waits. This girl just wants a warm spot to call her own and a family to love. After all this time, she’s more than ready to finally go home.

Give a big hello to Pebbles (A041494), a spayed Domestic Short Hair with a blue tabby coat trimmed with sparkling white paws and bib. Pebbles is a young adult, just over a year old, with a sweet, friendly and tiny bit shy disposition. She prefers a few minutes of attention before the purrs, rubs and cuddles begin. Her winsome face features gray-green eyes and a heart-shaped nose. She is on the small side, quiet and well-mannered. Pebbles likes toys, soft beds and a good stretch. Wearing baby clothes, not so much. If you a looking for a pretty little lady kitty, come on in and ask to meet Pebbles.

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.

Pebbles and Sage will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday Sept 2nd – Sept 6th, 2025. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.