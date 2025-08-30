Home NewsLifestylePetsThis week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are Pebbles and Sage.
Pets

This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are Pebbles and Sage.

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

Meet Sage (A039217) 2 year old Cattle Dog mix who’s been waiting over 200 days for her forever home. She’s sweet, dog-friendly, and always ready to make new friends. Sage has a soft spot for treats and will happily sit by your side for one. She’s been patient and hopeful, watching others find homes while she still waits. This girl just wants a warm spot to call her own and a family to love. After all this time, she’s more than ready to finally go home.

Give a big hello to Pebbles (A041494), a spayed Domestic Short Hair with a blue tabby coat trimmed with sparkling white paws and bib.  Pebbles is a young adult, just over a year old, with a sweet, friendly and tiny bit shy disposition.  She prefers a few minutes of attention before the purrs, rubs and cuddles begin. Her winsome face features gray-green eyes and a heart-shaped nose.  She is on the small side, quiet and well-mannered.  Pebbles likes toys, soft beds and a good stretch. Wearing baby clothes, not so much. If you a looking for a pretty little lady kitty, come on in and ask to meet Pebbles. 

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.

Pebbles and Sage will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday Sept 2nd – Sept 6th, 2025. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

You may also like

This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are...

This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are...

This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are...

This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are...

This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are...

This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper