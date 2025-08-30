Acting Comptroller Kelly Hancock Announces Funding Opportunity Prioritizing Connectivity for Flood Emergency Warning Systems

(AUSTIN) — Acting Texas Comptroller Kelly Hancock today announced that the Comptroller’s Broadband Development Office (BDO) has issued a Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA) for the Texas Middle Mile (TMM) Program, making up to $200 million in grants available to expand broadband infrastructure across Texas.

This funding round prioritizes projects that improve connectivity for flood detection and emergency warning systems in vulnerable areas. Such projects may receive up to 100 percent funding, while others will be eligible for up to 80 percent of the total project cost.

“We’ve seen the devastation flash flooding can bring to Texas families and communities,” said Hancock. “This program will direct critical resources where they can make the greatest impact, deploying technology to save lives while we continue to expand access to affordable, reliable broadband.”

The TMM Program is designed to close broadband gaps by building the next generation of extremely high-speed middle-mile infrastructure — the critical link between local networks and the internet backbone. Expanding the middle-mile infrastructure backbone will make it easier and more cost-effective for providers to deliver last-mile service to homes and businesses. It also supports stronger, weather-ready networks and encourages open-access systems that reduce community costs and improve affordability for consumers.

Eligible applicants include entities positioned to deliver significant community benefits, such as local governments, utilities and river authorities. By allowing these organizations to compete for funding, the program ensures resources can be directed to projects that improve broadband service and provide the connectivity needed to strengthen public safety systems in flood-prone regions.

To promote transparency, BDO will also hold a public comment period. Selected proposals will be posted on the agency’s website, giving stakeholders the opportunity to provide feedback before awards are finalized.

For more information about the Texas Middle Mile Program, including application materials and program guidance, visit BroadbandForTexas.com or email bdo.nofa@cpa.texas.gov.