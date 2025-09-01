College of the Mainland – September Community Events

Home EducationCollege of the Mainland – September Community Events
College of the Mainland has many exciting upcoming events, and the community is invited to join! For a campus map, visit www.com.edu/contact-us/campus-map.html.

¿Me Voy o Me Quedo?
The COM Art Gallery presents ¿Me Voy o Me Quedo? by Juan De Dios Mora, exploring themes of culture and identity.

  • Display Date: now – Sept. 18
  • Closing Reception & Artist Talk: Thursday, Sept. 18 at noon
  • Gallery Hours: Monday – Thursday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Location: COM Fine Arts Building
  • Free and open to the public.

The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane
This touching play follows Edward, a china rabbit doll, on a journey through love, loss and connection after being lost at sea. Adapted from Kate DiCamillo’s beloved novel, it is a powerful story for audiences of all ages.

  • Opening night: Thursday, Sept. 4
  • Run Date: Thursday, Sept. 4 – Sunday, Sept. 21
  • Show Days: Thursdays – Sundays
  • Location: COM Fine Arts Building
  • Learn more: com.edu/com-theatre

Patriot Day

Join COM as we honor the lives lost on the 24th anniversary of September 11. This event also recognizes our first responders and future first responders.

  • Date: Thursday, Sept. 11
  • Time: 9 a.m.
  • Location: COM Student Center
  • Recognizing first responders and future first responders.

Cultura. Comunidad. Justicia.

Watch The Chicano Squad documentary and take part in a meaningful discussion on justice and representation.

  • Date: Tuesday, Sept. 16
  • Time: 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.
  • Location: COM Student Center
  • Free food while supplies last

Fiesta Comunidad
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a FREE community festival filled with live performances, cultural activities and family-friendly fun!

  • Date: Saturday, Sept. 20
  • Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Location: COM – Parking Lot F
  • Activities, performances and family-friendly fun celebrating Hispanic culture
  • Details: com.edu/fiesta

Liftoff with Latino Legends
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with NASA Astronaut Joseph Acaba as he shares how resilience shaped his journey from Puerto Rico to space exploration.

  • Date: Tuesday, Sept. 23
  • Time: 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.
  • Location: COM Student Center
  • Free food while supplies last

College Fair
Meet with top colleges from across Texas and explore transfer opportunities, areas of study and more. Open to students and the community.

  • Date: Tuesday, Sept. 23
  • Time: 1 – 3 p.m.
  • Location: COM Student Center

Meet the President
Get to know COM’s new president, Dr. Helen Castellanos Brewer. Hear from faculty, staff and students about exciting things happening at COM.

  • Date: Thursday, Sept. 25
  • Time: 3 – 5 p.m.
  • Location: COM Administration Building Board Room

