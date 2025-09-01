College of the Mainland – September Community Events

College of the Mainland has many exciting upcoming events, and the community is invited to join! For a campus map, visit www.com.edu/contact-us/campus-map.html.

¿Me Voy o Me Quedo?

The COM Art Gallery presents ¿Me Voy o Me Quedo? by Juan De Dios Mora, exploring themes of culture and identity.

Display Date: now – Sept. 18

now – Sept. 18 Closing Reception & Artist Talk: Thursday, Sept. 18 at noon

Thursday, Sept. 18 at noon Gallery Hours: Monday – Thursday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Monday – Thursday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Location: COM Fine Arts Building

COM Fine Arts Building Free and open to the public.

The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane

This touching play follows Edward, a china rabbit doll, on a journey through love, loss and connection after being lost at sea. Adapted from Kate DiCamillo’s beloved novel, it is a powerful story for audiences of all ages.

Opening night: Thursday, Sept. 4

Thursday, Sept. 4 Run Date: Thursday, Sept. 4 – Sunday, Sept. 21

Thursday, Sept. 4 – Sunday, Sept. 21 Show Days: Thursdays – Sundays

Thursdays – Sundays Location: COM Fine Arts Building

COM Fine Arts Building Learn more: com.edu/com-theatre

Patriot Day

Join COM as we honor the lives lost on the 24th anniversary of September 11. This event also recognizes our first responders and future first responders.

Date: Thursday, Sept. 11

Thursday, Sept. 11 Time: 9 a.m.

9 a.m. Location: COM Student Center

COM Student Center Recognizing first responders and future first responders.

Cultura. Comunidad. Justicia.

Watch The Chicano Squad documentary and take part in a meaningful discussion on justice and representation.

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 16

Tuesday, Sept. 16 Time: 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

12:30 – 1:30 p.m. Location: COM Student Center

COM Student Center Free food while supplies last

Fiesta Comunidad

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a FREE community festival filled with live performances, cultural activities and family-friendly fun!

Date: Saturday, Sept. 20

Saturday, Sept. 20 Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Location: COM – Parking Lot F

COM – Parking Lot F Activities, performances and family-friendly fun celebrating Hispanic culture

Details: com.edu/fiesta

Liftoff with Latino Legends

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with NASA Astronaut Joseph Acaba as he shares how resilience shaped his journey from Puerto Rico to space exploration.

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 23

Tuesday, Sept. 23 Time: 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

12:30 – 1:30 p.m. Location: COM Student Center

COM Student Center Free food while supplies last

College Fair

Meet with top colleges from across Texas and explore transfer opportunities, areas of study and more. Open to students and the community.

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 23

Tuesday, Sept. 23 Time: 1 – 3 p.m.

1 – 3 p.m. Location: COM Student Center

Meet the President

Get to know COM’s new president, Dr. Helen Castellanos Brewer. Hear from faculty, staff and students about exciting things happening at COM.