Texas City – La Marque Chamber of Commerce 2025 Golf Classic: “Outdoor Extravaganza

This golf tournament isn’t just about the game; it’s a great chance for networking and building relationships. Think of it as a productive day out of the office where you can connect with potential clients and partners in a relaxed setting.

Flights Available:

Wednesday AM – only 3 spots left

Wednesday PM – 13 spots left

Thursday AM – FULL

Thursday PM – 12 spots left

You must submit a Team Registration Form to officially register and reserve your Tee Time. The Chamber is also excited to announce the theme for the 2025 Golf Classic: “Outdoor Extravaganza!”

The 18 holes on the course will feature over 24 hospitality tents representing their take on the theme! They will have exciting food, themed décor and giveaway items in their tents.

Golfers are encouraged to participate in the them by sporting any classic golf duds you may enjoy wearing! 3 Team Packages to choose from…Golf Team Package 1 – $1200 Team of 4 players $75 shopping voucher towards the Puma Shopping Experience

Golf Team Package 2 – $1800 Team of 4 players $125 shopping voucher towards Puma Shopping Experience 4 tickets for the Steak Dinner on Thursday, September 25 PM flight

Golf Team Package 3 – $2400

Team of 3 players (Plant Leadership is the 4th) Opportunity to play and be paired with a Senior Plant Manager on the Thursday PM Flight ONLY.

$200 shopping voucher towards Puma Shopping Experience Entry to Steak Dinner after Tournament on Thursday, September 25 PM flight Hope to see you on the green!