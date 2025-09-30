Faith vs. Time

This is why so many fail to see the results of their faith? They believed for healing, and it don’t happen. Or how about a financial miracle that never came? Jesus promised that if we believe, we will have whatever we ask for. So what’s the deal? The greatest enemy of our faith: time.We are a short-sighted generation. If the answer doesn’t show up immediately, within a few hours or at the most within a few days, we terminate our faith and bow to doubt and unbelief. Not with your mouth but in your spirit. We have to understand that Abraham waited 25 years for his promised son. Noah waited 120 years for the promised flood. Zechariah and Elizabeth waited beyond childbearing years for their son, John the Baptist. Now, here we are. If healing doesn’t manifest the moment hands are laid on us or we pray, we walk out of church full of unbelief or we forget all about it. If the provision doesn’t come before our bank account hits zero, we give up on Matthew 6:33. The work of faith is to continue believing, regardless of how much time goes by. Faith says, “It may look dead to you, but God doesn’t lie. So we must continue to only believe.”It’s time to mature in faith. Fight the good fight by resisting every doubting while you wait with expectation for God to come through. For we serve an on-time God who loves the impossible.The Patience of Faith ,Brothers and sisters in Christ, today we turn our hearts and minds to a powerful and challenging truth about our walk with God: the relationship between faith and time. We live in a world of instant gratification, where we expect immediate results. When we pray for a miracle, we expect an instant answer. When we face a challenge, we want a quick fix. But the story of faith is often a story of waiting. Our culture conditions us to believe that delays are denials. We tap our feet impatiently when waiting in a line, get frustrated when our technology is slow, and grow anxious when we don’t see immediate progress in our lives. But in the life of faith, delay is not a denial of God’s power—it is an opportunity to deepen our trust in His perfect timing. God’s time is not our time. “But do not overlook this one fact, beloved, that with the Lord one day is as a thousand years, and a thousand years as one day” (2 Peter 3:8,). This verse reminds us that God operates outside of our human timeline. Our limited perspective often causes us to feel that God is late or has forgotten us. God sees the complete picture, from the beginning to the end, and knows the perfect moment for everything to happen (Ecclesiastes 3:11). Waiting is not a waste of time; it is training time. “Wait for the LORD; be strong and take heart and wait for the LORD” (Psalm 27:14). Impatience leads to actions of the flesh. “Trust in the LORD with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding” (Proverbs 3:5,). When we become weary of waiting on God, we are tempted to take matters into our own hands. Our role is to remain faithful and trust that God’s plan is far better than any plan we can manufacture on our own. We must recognize the danger of trying to force God’s hand and instead humbly submit to His timeline. In Jesus’ name, Amen.



