AMOCO FCU TO OPEN NEWLY RENOVATEDTEXAS CITY BRANCH OCTOBER 6

TEXAS CITY, TX — October 6, 2025

AMOCO Federal Credit Union (FCU) is proud to announce the grand reopening of its newly renovated Texas City branch, located at 2320 Texas Avenue. The official opening is Monday, October 6.

Originally opened under the leadership of former CEO George F. Ballis, the Texas City branch has long served as a cornerstone of AMOCO’s commitment to the community. The renovation honors this legacy while ushering in a new era of innovation and member service.

The upgraded facility includes modern amenities such as Video Banking kiosks, Interactive Teller Machines (ITMs), and enhanced drive-thru lanes. These improvements are designed to provide members with a more efficient and personalized banking experience.

“This renovation reflects our lasting commitment to excellence and our members,” said Gail Figueroa, chief administrative officer. “We’re excited to welcome the community back into a space that blends tradition with technology.”

In celebration of the newly remodeled building, a rededication ceremony has been scheduled to honor George F. Ballis and his unwavering commitment, visionary leadership, and enduring impact on the organization. This revitalization stands as a testament to the foundation Mr. Ballis laid and the future he inspired.

AMOCO FCU has been serving the financial needs of its members for decades, continually evolving to meet changing expectations while maintaining strong community ties. The Texas City branch renovation is part of a broader initiative to modernize facilities and enhance member engagement.

To learn more about AMOCO FCU and its services, visit: www.amocofcu.org/meet-amoco.

