EPCOR Utilities Inc. (EPCOR), through its wholly owned subsidiary, EPCOR NR Holdings Inc., has filed a discharge permit application with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ), a required step for the state’s approval to develop and operate a seawater desalination facility in Texas City near the south shore of Galveston Bay. If approved, the permit will allow EPCOR to initiate construction and eventually own and operate the facility designed to enhance regional water security by providing a long-term, drought resilient water supply option for the region in Texas that is home to nearly 8 million
residents.
After the permit application filing, EPCOR President and CEO John Elford released the following statement:
“We are proud to bring forward a proposal that delivers a resilient, sustainable water supply solution while safeguarding the health of local ecosystems. Galveston Bay is one of Texas’ most valued natural treasures and is the backbone of the local, national and global economy. As a trusted utility provider with more than a century’s worth of experience, EPCOR will focus on the essential balance between environmental stewardship and providing long-term water security.”
MEDIA STATEMENT ON EPCOR’S TCEQDISCHARGE PERMIT APPLICATION FORPLANNED DESALINATION FACILITY IN TEXAS CITY
